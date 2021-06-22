President Muhammadu Buhari has once again brought restructuring to the front burner of national discourse, albeit, in an unexpected way for a President who promised to ensure the restructuring of the country if elected president.

During the 2015 presidential campaign, the APC promised restructuring. That is why after his electoral victory, the President approved the constitution of a committee by the All Progressives Congress (APC), known as the APC Restructuring Committee, which committee was led by no less a person than the governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasiru El-Rufai.

You can imagine the surprise of many Nigerians therefore, when the President recently likened those calling for restructuring to secessionist agitators. The President was quoted as saying “no government will cede its authority to the people that are not elected.” He went on to say that those calling for restructuring are ignorant.

He made these views known at the launching of the Kudirat Abiola Sabon Gari Peace Foundation held at Congo Conference hotel in Zaria, Kaduna State, recently. He said that each time people talk about restructuring, he would ask: “What are we going to restructure?”

Represented at the occasion by the Executive Secretary of the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission, Alhaji Mohammed Bello Shehu, Buhari said, “When You ask many Nigerians what are they going to restructure, you will find out that they have nothing to talk about. “Some of them have not even studied the 1999 constitution. The 1999 constitution is almost 70 to 80 per cent 1979 constitution. “It is okay to demand for restructuring, renewal of constitution, but what is most important now is how can states make local government functional, how can states make judiciary and legislative arms independent.

“Rather we ask Nigerians to focus on putting pressure on the National Assembly to make sure that the autonomy as enshrined in our constitution is respected and implemented. “So if that were to be done, some of these issues like insecurity, you will find a situation where local government chairmen in collaboration with traditional rulers will form a chain of communication to figure out what is really happening. “So these are the things I expect those calling for agitation to do. And I said also that a majority of those calling for restructuring are people that are afraid to go into partisan politics. And even if they were to go into partisan politics, they will not win.”

The president concluded by saying that, “Those calling for whether separation or restructuring, some of them I will say are very naive or even mischievously dangerous. Those agitating for restructuring are ignorant of war and its consequences because Nigeria is a dominant force in West Africa.”

Also worrisome was equating calls for the restructuring of the country with war and its consequences. The call for restructuring or any other agitation in a democracy is the best way for the resolution of misunderstanding, crisis or disputes. It was the late former Prime Minister of Britain, Sir Winston Churchill who observed that jaw jaw is better than war war.

Nigeria is a federation, but what had been bequeathed to the country by the military that wrote the 1999 constitution as amended is purely a unitary system of government, masquerading as a federal system.

After over two decades of practicing the military styled federation, the country has not made headway in terms of development. If our federation were working well, nobody would be agitating for the restructuring of the country to a true federation. It is because things have fallen apart and the centre can no longer hold that there is cacophony of voices insisting that the country ought to be restructured.

Since the country has failed to work despite all efforts to make it work under the military styled federation, is it not better that we try something different? A wise man once said that it is foolish to be doing the same thing over and over again and yet expect a different result.

Nigeria is a country made up of various ethnic nationalities and diverse religions, which was why the founding fathers choose the federal system of government as the best suited for the country. Their choice of federalism as the system of government was a wise one. They had seen it work in United States, India and many other nations.

Federalism is the best option for multi-ethnic and multi-religious societies. It was the military interruption of our democratic system that destroyed the federalism that we practiced prior to 1966. Today we are suffering the consequences of that military intervention in our body polity. This country enjoyed the best of its development when it was a true federation during the First Republic. That was the time that the leader of Northern Peoples Congress (NPC) and the late Sardauna of Sokoto Sir Ahmadu Bello would prefer to be the premier of Northern Region in order to develop his region than go to Lagos to be the Prime Minister. And look at what he achieved for the region, including the establishment of one of the biggest universities in Africa, the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and many other legacy projects that are still standing today. As for the late Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa who went to Lagos to become the Prime Minister, not many would point to any of his legacy projects at the centre. In the Western Region the late premier of the region Chief Obafemi Awolowo’s free education legacy is still the model to beat when it comes to universal access to education today. Similarly the legacy of the premier of Eastern Region, Dr Michael Okpara in agriculture and the development of Trans Amadi Industrial zone in Port Harcourt are pointers to the glorious past of true federalism.

We have practiced true federalism that works and some people are saying since the present federal system handed the country by the military is not serving us well, why don’t we go back to where the founding fathers of our nation stopped. There is nothing subversive about the call for true federalism or restructuring. There is nothing secession about this demand and it is not a call for war. As a matter of fact those calling for the restructuring of the country are doing so to prevent another civil war in our country.

Today we are facing insurgency war in North East, banditry in North West and North Central, while conflicts with herders has become a nationwide crisis that appears intractable. There is also the secessionist agitation in the South East and South West, which thankfully the leaders of these zones have dissociated themselves from. However, the leaders dissociating themselves from the secessionist agitators have not removed the root causes of the agitations, that was why many have suggested that the permanent solution to the growing agitations is to restructure the country and give more powers to the states and local governments.

If the country is restructured and state police is created, when there is a crisis in any state, the governor would be able to handle the situation and not wait for Abuja. It is only when the situation is beyond the control of the state police that the federal police would be called in. So many things have gone wrong in our country, including power, education, health, agriculture, and social amenities among others because of the overbearing influence of the centre. The restructuring of the country would loosen the central government grip on these vital sectors and allow them to flourish once again like it was during the First Republic. The President should not dismiss calls for restructuring; he should rather embrace it because that is the path to sustainable peace and development of Nigeria.

Aluta Continua!