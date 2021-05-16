Usually Sallah is held with fanfare at the Presidential Villa. Since he assumed office in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari usually spends Eid al-Fitr in Abuja and Eid-el-Kabir in his country home in Daura .

Also, during celebration, leaders in the Federal capital territory usually pay homage to the president at Sallah and Christmas- then Covid -19 happened.

Last year there was no traditional homage because it was during the heat of the Covid-19 lockdown. Some few days ago, President Buhari had directed that all celebrations be limited due to the global Coronavirus crisis. The presidency also reiterated that there will be no traditional Sallah homage to the President by religious, community and political leaders. As was the case last year, the president encouraged such leaders to be content with modest celebrations at home in view of the pandemic.

On Thursday, President Buhari and his immediate family observed the Eid-el-Fitr Prayer at the State House.

The president, was also joined in the prayers by Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, the National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (retd), his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, his personal aides, among others, at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa to observe the Eid prayers at 9am.

The First Lady, Aisha Buhari, was also seen praying with her daughters at the Four Court of the Presidential Villa.

It was also the second time the first lady was seen in public after she return from Dubai this year. The first time was last month, she attended the launch of her auto-biography in Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters at the State House shortly after observing the Eid prayer, President Buhari pledged that his administration will use all available resources and manpower in dealing with bandits to ensure that they did not create havoc against access to farms and food production in the coming growing season.

He emphatically said that the menace of bandits and kidnappers will be addressed to ensure that the nation’s food security is not threatened.

The president, who hoped for a good rainy season this year said “the law enforcement agencies are working hard to regain confidence against bandits, so that we can go back to the land. This is very important. This is what the agencies are busy doing right now. We want people to go back to the land so that we can get enough food for the country and even export.”

Explaining ongoing efforts to tackle the security situation in the country by the administration, President Buhari drew attention to the series of long meetings held in recent weeks, chaired by him, saying that a part of resolutions had been made public by the National Security Adviser and the others kept secret.

“With the resources and manpower available to us, we are working very hard. We are hoping Nigerians will understand the problem. Nigerians know at what stage we came in in 2015, what state we are today both on security and the economy and we are doing our best.”

The president commended the National Assembly for its support, saying emphatically that “the National Assembly is cooperating very well. Within the resources available, they are certainly giving us priority on our (military) requests.”

The president commended the National Assembly for its support, saying emphatically that “the National Assembly is cooperating very well. Within the resources available, they are certainly giving us priority on our (military) requests.”

President Buhari then made an appeal to the nation’s elite to show a better appreciation of the problems facing the country.

“The elite should make the attempt to understand the military. If we order for weapons and armored vehicles, it takes time for the manufacturers. It takes time to ship them and when brought here eventually, they are taken to training institutions, train the trainers before sending them to the field. This is a very long process,” the President explained.

He appealed to Nigerians for more understanding of the current situation in country. “I expect Nigerians to be more understanding on the issues involved, looking at time and available resources. For example, when we came in, in the Northeast, ask people in Adamawa and Borno States and the South South in terms of security.

“Without security, you can’t do anything. Our big surprise and disappointment is what is happening in the Northwest and we are dealing with it,” said the president.