Some years ago, while driving to a function, I met a woman looking pale and sick sitting close to a tray of bread and calling out to buyers in a faint voice. As one who isn’t really a fan of bread, I ignored her and we drove away. Few days later, it was early in the morning and it was drizzling and my driver drove past when I noticed the woman selling bread beside the rain. I was touched by her resilience and I decided to patronize her even though I had bread at home. I instructed my driver to park beside her and she came running with her tray of bread. I bought some and give her extra money as a tip because I was impressed that rather than beg, she was working hard for her money.

My driver had just wound up and was about to drive off when the cry of an infant pierced my ear. In what seemed like a flash, I watched the woman drop her tray of bread and dashed towards the direction of the cry. At this point, my driver drove off. I tried to concentrate on the book I was reading in the car but I couldn’t as the cry of that infant kept ringing in my ears. As my driver made to drive into my estate, I told him to make a U-turn and take me back to the woman.

My driver was surprised and he asked if the bread she sold to me was bad, I told him to concentrate on his driving. When we got there, the woman was sitting in a shade rocking her baby. She made an attempt to run towards the car but I told her to wait and I got down and walked to where she was. I asked who the little infant was and she said “Na my pikin, na three weeks ago I born am” To say that I was shocked is an understatement. A woman with a three weeks old baby coming out to hawk under the rain and in the sun? Why? She told me she had no option than to come out and hawk else she and her three children would starve. I asked where her husband was, she replied that her husband threw her out of the house after battering her when she was about six months pregnant. Since then, all pleas by her to him fell on deaf ears, he would neither take her back nor cater for any of their needs.

“Where does your husband work?” I asked after listening to her story and she told me. “What have you done to get him to start taking up his responsibilities towards his children? You cannot continue like this, you and this little baby could end up with pneumonia. Your husband is a salary earner, he should contribute something for the upkeep of his children monthly, you can’t do this alone” I continued.

“My husband told me I can’t do anything to him, I have accepted my fate and will continue to hawk, even if it is garri without sugar, my children and I will eat and sleep” she said with teary eyes.

This experience made me to realize that many people do not even know that abandoning a spouse and children without contributing to their welfare is wrong. According to the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act, 2015, abandonment of spouse, children and other dependents without sustenance is a punishable offence. The Act states that a person who abandons a wife or husband, children or other dependent without any means of sustenance commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding three years or a fine but exceeding N500, 000 or both.

A person who attempts to commit the act of violence provided for in subsection (1) of this section commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding two years or to a fine not exceeding N200, 000 or both.

A person who incites, aids, abets or counsels another person to commit the offence above commits an offence and is liable upon conviction to a term of imprisonment not exceeding two years or to a fine not exceeding N200, 000 or both.

It is clear from the above that there are provisions within the act that specifies punishment for people who think they can do away with their partners and children whenever they want to without any form of compensation. Sadly, many women do not know their rights. As a woman, a man marries you when you are young with the promise of giving you heaven on earth. After having children, he wakes up one morning to kick you out of the house. You end up bitter, depressed and sad because people do not know their rights. People do not know they there are legal steps to be taken to get him to be committed to providing some form of financial assistance to the family.

The fact remains that ignorance has done more harm than even poverty. When people are ignorant, they become open to all forms of exploitation and this explains why I will never get tired of screaming the fact there ought to be massive sensitization and awareness campaign. When you go close to people, you will be shocked at the level of ignorance in them. Many people do not know their rights and even when they know their rights, they do not know how to go about seeking redress.

Abandoning a spouse and children has adverse physical, emotional and psychological effect on not just the mother but the child as well. Some children have been raped because they got close to an uncle who was always buying them food while their mother was away hawking, other children have taken to the streets to hawk and beg, thereby exposing themselves to all forms of evil

Husbands should be made to realize that they have a role to play in their homes while women must also be aware that they can take legal steps to enforce compliance.