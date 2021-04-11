By David Nda-Isaiah |

Hello readers, today we will be talking about the Airpods Pro. In the previous article, I talked about the Airpods Max, so this only makes sense. The difference between the Airpods Pro and the Airpods Max is that the Air Pods Pro – those little earpieces people use, but this time they are completely wireless and are worth N100,000.

Now I know why Apple makes so much money; they live off people buying their overpriced products and most of us don’t look back. But you have to learn to respect the hustle. If you want to market N100,000 earpieces, go to Apple. Well, the Airpods Pro are a pretty good pair of wireless earpieces. They finally got rid of the plastic edges of the airpods and replaced them with silicone ear tips – like I got replaced when my little sister was born.

One of the main problems with normal airpods is that after five minutes of use they would begin to slip and fall out. They were also really uncomfortable for extensive periods of time. When you get them, they come with three different sizes for the ear tips – small, medium and large.

I recommend experimenting with them to make sure that you are using the proper size. They also lock in the sound so it sounds better. But another problem with earbuds is the pressure that enters your ears but with Airpods Pro, they seem to have fixed that problem. The airpods have a cutout that lets the air pass through and leave your ears effectively getting rid of pressure. You forget to wear them a lot of the time. They sound like normal airpods with noise cancellation off, but with it on, it sounds much better.

Thanks to the airtight seal, the airpods create noise cancelling possible with them. The noise cancelling on them is good enough for when you are on a plane, so it will be enough for day-to-day use. They also have a transparency mode. Like I said in my last article about the Airpods Max, transparency mode is a mode where you can hear the world around you. The transparency mode on the airpods pros are really good as well. They don’t give you super hearing like a lot of other music playing hearing aids. They work with androids as well but some of the features won’t work, one of them being Siri, because those are only on apple devices.

The battery life of these are about four hours with noise cancellation and transparency mode on and have about five hours without them. That isn’t always going to be a full flight, but at least with the charging case gives you about 24 hours of use and since they’re quick charge, just slide them in for a few minutes, slide them out and you get an hour of use which is pretty nice for on-the-go users.

They are IPX4, which means they are water resistant, so you will be able to use them during workouts. One final word from the wise: the airpods are comfortable but the first one to two weeks, they will hurt after use because your ears need to get used to them. So watch out for that. If you get these, have fun with your $250 headphones.