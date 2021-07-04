Above were the words of the Zamfara State governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, who contested the 2019 governorship elections under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and was declared winner by the Supreme Court because of the intra-party impunity of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led state government. The then state governor, Abdullazeez Yari, had thought that being a member of the APC cabal and chairman of the governor’s forum then, the laws were in his pocket and therefore he could do whatever he wanted. He compiled a list of some persons without organizing a primary election in line with the nation’s electoral Act and the constitution of the nation and that of his party and declared them candidates before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He was legally confronted by same members of his party who took the matter to court and finally, the country’s apex court, the Supreme Court granted justice to the society by ruling the APC completely out of the 2019 contest and declaring the party with the second largest votes (PDP) the winner of almost all the seats from the state House of Assembly, House of Representatives, Senate to that of the governorship.

It was on the basis of this technically and not elections, heavily defended and promoted by PDP critical stakeholders nationwide, that saw Hon Matawalle, former House of Representatives member, occupying the exalted seat of governor of Zamfara State. Zamfara state is an APC-controlled state and it was obvious the PDP could not have clinched this position but for the reckless disobedience of law and order, the judiciary taught the party some sense and returned the PDP candidates as winners, after cancelling all the votes cast for the APC. The votes were nullified because of non compliance with the provisions of the Electoral Act and it was made clear, the APC was not a party in the 2019 general election in Zamfara.

So Matawalle became governor through this process only to denigrate the same party by jumping to join those that defeated him in the contest. What could have been responsible for this? Many believe it has to do with the desperation for a second term which he has surrendered to the APC. It is clear that he is still overwhelmed by the circumstances of his ascension to power. He has has not done much or used the office to create a strong impression of himself or that of the PDP in the state and therefore, the only way of survival is to go back to the same people he swiftly collected power from them on technical grounds.

He uttered these words publicly at a function to assure his then PDP supporters and fans that regardless of the speculations and rumours of defection which was so thick in the air, he was going no where. After a series of denials and swearing in the name of Allah, he shamefully defected last week without even telling his deputy. He finally fell to their prey. He fell like a pack of cards.

Matawalle even called on God to curse and punish him if he dares betray the PDP and those who stood by him throughout the political struggle. He said so many things that those who don’t know him took him for his words, but he reneged on every word he spoke. He took God for granted believing, perhaps, that after all, many politicians have said more than this and got away with them. He may even have believed that there is no God in politics hence the reckless utterances. But why using the name of God? Is he ready to be cursed by God for daring him? The fact that he called on God to deal with him should he defect meant that he was aware that it was the same God that gave him the power.

The truth is many stakeholders within the fold of the PDP, including myself, have never taken the Zamfara governor serious. This is because he doesn’t demonstrate nor display any visible political prowess or competence like the Wikes, Tambuwals, Diri Douyes, Fintiris, Balas, Emmanuels and Ortoms.

He was just occupying space and merely counted as a governor. Many have linked the governor’s defection to fear, desperation for second term or inferiority complex.

For Hon Teejay Yusuf, a three term, ranking member of the House of representatives from Kogi Sate, Matawalle is only a pawn in APC’s 2023 intra-party intrigues. According to Teejay, the Zamfara governor, Alhaji Bello Matawalle’s secret alliance with the APC has been known to some PDP leaders since February, 2020 and he is only making himself available as a mere pawn on APC’s 2023 chessboard.

Yusuf, a PDP member representing Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Federal Constituency of Kogi State, said that it is in the PDP’s interest that highly-placed members with suspicious loyalty take their exit so that the party sort out itself before the next election.

“It is sad that Matawalle is a mere pawn running helter-skelter in desperate pursuit of a return ticket he’s hardly qualified for with his dim performance and the outrageous explosion of insecurity under his watch.

“As a matter of fact, he is one governor about whom any political party could not have been proud of, in any way; in infrastructural development, human capital development, security for his people and many other indices. It is a haul of failed grades all the way!

“It is only a desperate political party that can be desperate for such a desperate man who is in a desperate situation politically and otherwise. Let them go with him while we prepare a more serious person for his position in the next election.”

According to Teejay, politicians like Governor Bello Mutawalle need to try see a bit further beyond their nose so that they won’t completely jeopardise their future. “I assure you that having bitten the hands that fed him and brought him to that position, he clearly runs the risk of becoming an orphaned political has-been by the end of 2023.

Governor Wike who was one of the strong forces that ensured the APC was punished for crass impunity described Matawalle’s action as betrayal. “ People who could not win ordinary election, the party used technicality and went to court and got victory. Now, they say they are leaving the party. Hopeless, shameless human beings. People who have no conscience.

The zamfara political issue will now take a new legal dimension in court to ascertain whether someone can defect to a platform declared legally as non existent by the Supreme Court in which all votes were nullified. The adage that says when the gods want to destroy a man, they first make him mad seems to be at play here. Only time will tell.