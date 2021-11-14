The widespread allegations of sleaze in the management of pension fund are a source of concern to, not just retirees, but those still in active employment as well as Nigerians who are finding it difficult to understand how a nation can treat her senior citizens who devoted their working days to service of country only to be thrown out like disused rag at the end of their career.

Increasingly, it is becoming apparent that an organised form of corruption is taking place within the pension circle as some managers of the fund allegedly continue to help themselves to the till. Only recently, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission-EFCC- said it had probed pension frauds to the tune of N157billion.

Executive Chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa, while deploring the massive fraud in the sector, called for a concerted action by all stakeholders in ensuring an efficient, effective and fraud-free pension system. Bawa said the anti-graft agency has investigated and documented hundreds of billions of Naira lost to fraud in the pension system.

The disclosure by EFCC is coming on the heels of concerns over alleged widespread malpractices in the management of the pension fund consequent upon which retirees are being unduly short-changed just as many of them die while waiting in vain for what is their entitlement.

Essentially, the revelation of massive thievery in the pension sector is, increasingly, confirming the fears of most Nigerians, especially persons whose hard-earned funds are domiciled with the pension fund administrators. Specifically, in contemplating the pension sector reform, the intent of the government was and still is, to have a transparent, accountable and responsive system that will address the needs of every pensioner.

In this process, the government changed the funding structure of the pension scheme in the country from the usual Pay-As-You-Go (PAYG) to the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), which was designed in a manner that shifts the associated risk/burden of retirement financing from the government to the individuals.

However, years after the reform, the nation seem to be far from achieving this noble intent as the system has failed to live up to the expectations with widespread allegations of fraud and other sharp practices in the sector further dimming its prospects.

It is sad that years after the reforms, allegations of fraud and seeming inefficiency in the management of pension assets, mistrust and apparent lack of clear information about the processes and requirements to qualify for pension pay-outs among other issues, have forced Nigerians to continually express worry about the entire system.

Clearly, most Nigerians believe, and they are right that, enmeshed in a cycle of fraud, inefficiency and distrust as the pension system is, the chances of the system meeting the yearnings of pensioners may well be elusive.

This newspaper, in analysing the situation, is not able to put its fingers on any reason why Nigerian retirees should not live a relatively decent life after service. How come some workers are left literally stranded upon retirement after putting in their productive years into working and contributing to the pension saving scheme? Perhaps this is the question on the lips of most Nigerians, which only a fraud-free pension system will provide a plausible answer to.

We note that the current revelation about massive insider fraud in pension fund administration brings to mind the stark revelations of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team led by Abdulrasheed Maina, who in 2012 told Nigerians that his team uncovered a whopping N151 billion frauds in pension offices across the nation.

Ironically, the same Maina who was supposedly brought in to cleanse the proverbial Augean Stable is currently serving 8-year jail term for pension fraud. He, rather than clean the mess, decided to help himself with the billions that are available while some of the real beneficiaries of the fund suffer and even die in penury.

There appears to be something peculiar about pension that makes it easy for people to perpetrate fraud as the sector is arguably becoming synonymous with sleaze. Clearly, there is the need for urgent reform that will deliver an efficient, effective and sustainable pension administration system in the country.

To achieve this, we advocate that the Pension Commission, Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate and other regulatory and law enforcement agencies must be ready now, more than ever before to collaborate and aggressively rein-in all those found wanting in pension fund administration.

We share the concern of most Nigerians that fraud in the pension sector is assuming a worrisome dimension just as we believe strongly that workers deserve to live a fulfilling life after retirement. Relevant stakeholders must make concerted efforts to sanitise the pension sector. However, most importantly, those who embezzled pension funds must face the full wrath of the law including returning the money they stole. Sending them to jail is okay but not sufficient to assuage the pain they cause the real owners of the money.