Nigerian popular comedian, Efosa Iyamu popularly known as Efex De Entertainer plans to stage a come back after having left the rib-cracking business for political appointment.

Efex was a former Senior Special Assistant, (SSA) to former Governor of Edo state, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on Protocol.

An alumi of the University of Benin, in a recent chat ahead of his birthday also revealed that part of his passion is reaching out to the less privilege and down trodden in the society

He disclosed that his foundation, Efosa Iyamu Initiative has perfected plans toward opening a food bank where he intend to fetes vulnerable people.

“My team are planning on opening a food bank in edo state to further take care of the needs of some vulnerable people. And till date, we still have a lot of students under our scholarship from primary to secondary to higher institutions of learning. We take care of medics, we make school uniforms for pupils, we pay rents for some, we feed and so on. it’s been the grace of God so far and I’m happy seeing the impact on the lives of the people.

“My brand still does a lot of promotions, but not the same way it used to be. And before the pandemic, we were still organizing and participating in events to promote my fellow colleagues and bring them to greater stage. we will start sooner and more talents will spring up”

Speaking on his birthday expectation and relationship with his boss, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole added

“Well every year is a joyous one for me and I thank God all the way for love, peace, guidance and protection. my birthdays are usually days I reflect and try to touch lives of people close to me and those not so close to me. I empower businesses in my own little way through my foundation and I take care of street / homeless kids , go to hospitals to sort some medical bills and also pay fees for some students.I don’t give because I have too much, I give because I know what it takes not to have sometimes”

The versatile entertainer who describes himself as a “son” to Oshiomhole said it is mischievous insinuation that the former national chairman of APC has come to the end of his political sojourn on account of the outcome of the September Governorship election in state.

“Very funny, was Comrade Oshiomole contesting the election? Is he going to be governor three times? Comrade is a vibrant man whose political career can never be tied to an election , He is an Enigma and very much loved by many.”

“I wasn’t loyal to his office, I’m loyal to him as a person because I wasn’t just an appointee or staff “I AM A SON” to him so there’s no career in “sonship” talkless of being political, having said that, I wasn’t ready to even do politics in the way some Nigerians did it. we need to change the narratives, we need to stand up for what is right and we need to always take the bull by the horn”