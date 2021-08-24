Nigerian International award-winning comedian, Mr Patrick is set to storm eight cities across the United States of America with his highly anticipated The Celebrity Fish Tour USA, which will feature international and local entertainers.

The show, he disclosed is a cocktail of live bands, artists performances, DJs and comedy that will delight his fans in America.

In an Instagram video, the comedy confirmed that the tour will kicks-off on September 18 in Atlanta and will for the next five weekends staged in Tennessee, Dallas, Houston, Maryland, Chicago, Philadelphia and Indianapolis.

“We go live every day so that we talk about the tour, know every detail about the tour and catch up with your celebrity,” Mr Patrick confirmed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The seasoned comedian and actor, whose full name is Patrick Onyeke, has distinguished himself with his unique comedy series that has garnered a large following over a period of 10 years.

From an upstart stand-up comedian, Mr Patrick reinvented himself with appearances in many popular stand-up comedy shows in Nigeria including Nite of a Thousand Laughs, Africa Kings of Comedy, Ay Live and Basket Mouth Uncensored. His comedy shows, ‘Jokes Apart’ has been staged in Nigeria, South Africa, Malaysia and Dubai.

He has successfully floated a Mr Patrick comedy franchise that includes the series “Adventures of Mr Patrick”, showing on Africa Magic and STV, and the ‘Jokes Alone’ another TV comedy series that features top Nigerian comedians and actors.

No less than 10 comedians and 12 musicians, including Elenu and Olu Maintain, are slated for performance on the Celebrity Fish tour.