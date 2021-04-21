ADVERTISEMENT

Popular comedienne, Ada Jesus, has died in an Abuja hospital of complications arising from kidney failure.

She suffered a cardiac arrest on Tuesday night and was rushed to the intensive care unit (ICU) where she was placed under close watch of the doctors.

The 22–year-old reportedly died on Wednesday morning.

This is coming weeks after the comedian was taken to controversial Prophet Chukwuemeka Odumeje to beg for forgiveness and healing.

Also, days ago, popular actress, Rita Edochie, made a video message telling the public that she had forgiven Ada Jesus.