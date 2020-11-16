ADVERTISEMENT

By CHINELO CHIKELO

Korea is supporting local and foreign startups willing to do business in the country in preparation for a post pandemic future.

This substantial support for startups is delivered on the platform of the second edition of its annual and global startups event, the COMEUP 2020 Festival which is scheduled to hold from November 19 to 21.

Themed Meet The Future Post Pandemic, COMEUP 2020 reviews the role of startups in addressing the changes in global social systems such as remote work, remote learning, social distancing, resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This is with the aim of funding startups with the solutions to the challenges.

The support for startups is two-pronged – one, is via its COMEUP Stars award, and the K Startups Grand Challenge.

Being listed as one of the best 120 best startups in the COMEUP Stars list, Korea’s Minister of SMEs and Startups, Park Young-sun said comes with creation of free promotional videos of the companies and their online goods, alongside additional support for online investment and counselling sessions. While winners of the Grand Challenge receive a 100 million Won cash prize, including a 50 million Won initial cash support for all selected participants of the challenge.

“The 12 sessions and three agendas (of the festival) is relevant to today’s post pandemic existence. How the social systems have changed and will change going forward, startup politics and digital environment are subjects everyone will be interested in. The festival is the perfect partnership between the government and the startup community, which is the private sector. We are trying to bring in the best of the private company and the government to give all a sense of how the startup community is preparing for the future,” said Sophie Kim, CEO, Market Kurley and Co-Chairman, COMEUP 2020 Organizing committee.

Highlighting promising areas of work in the future, Kim noted an increase in contact list business models and mobile operations following the pandemic as opposed to businesses that leverage on traditional resources like land and capital.

The future, she averred, shows a high potential for businesses that leverage on and accumulate data, and make innovations in their own sector.

Korea is a fertile ground for such startups operations as it offers three key aspects of a business – people, market and talent. “We help them get access to people, access to a test market, and access to talented people whether they continue to do business in Korea or elsewhere it doesn’t matter, once they have an excellent business model they will succeed,” said Deputy Minister of Startups and Venture Innovation for Ministry of SMEs and Startups, Cha Jung-hoon.

Addressing Korea’s reputation as a digital powerhouse, Minister of SMEs and Startups, Park Young-sun attributed the country’s rise from IT, to ICT and to a Digital Powerhouse following the 3rd and 4th industrial revolutions to an early start by former President Kim Daegun’s government in the 2000s with the installation high-speed internet connectivity nationwide. President Moon Jae-in’s administration, she added, recently launched a Smart Korea Fund raising 1 trillion Won from private and public sectors to help drive the country to a smart future.

“The fact that we are able to raise the Smart Korea Fund a hundred per cent faster than expected showed that the area intended for investment are very attractive – they include bio, health, gaming and A.I,” she said.

High digital literacy, high mobile penetration and support from the society and government also helped young Korean entrepreneurs as Kurlie’s Sophie Kim, take risks and ensure their ideas are tested and proven.

“You need to look at Korea not as a country with 50 million people but look at the population as one with digital literacy. Korea has a mobile penetration of 95 per cent. My 75-year-old grandma knows how to shop from Market Kurlie. There is very little country where 75-year-olds knows how to shop online. If you look at Korea from the perspective of any mobile business, it is a very attractive market, about 90 per cent of the population are addressable. That’s why Korea has so many unicorns compared to size of the economy,” Kim pointed out.

Registered to attend the festival are some 21,000 participants, 650 investors, 4900 startups across over 60 countries. All 12 scheduled sessions of the festival’s conference, COMEUP Stars 2020, and K Grand Challenge will be livestreamed on the festival’s interactive website from the Ilsang CJEMN Production Center.

Initiated in 2019, COMEUP 2020 Festival which has its root in Ventures Korea of 1997, witnessed a huge success thereby attracting this year, 176 Korean startups and 646 starts from 88 countries, vying for a spot on its 120 best startups companies list known as COMEUP Stars; while it received 2648 startups applications from 118 countries for its K Startups Grand Challenge programme which supports global startups interested in doing business in Korea.

“COMEUP has grown into a startup festival representing all of Asia,” said minister Young-sun.

Unfortunately, the festival has seen little to no applications from Nigeria and other sub-Saharan African countries.

Optimistic of a greater participation by the region in the future, Jung-hoon said the Grand Challenge open since 2016 to all startups’ ecosystem participants in Korea and across the globe, provides substantial support for foreign entrepreneurs who wish to do business in Korea, in addition to the provision of several other benefits.

“Given the objective of COMEUP 2020, I believe that we can also pursue bilateral and multilateral cooperation with different countries, and I also hope that this year’s event will provide opportunities for startups in the third world to use this event as a stepping stone to enter the global startup ecosystem,” said Jung-hoon.