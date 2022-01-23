As the world prepares to celebrate the International Education Day tomorrow, the 24th of January, Nigeria has an array of challenges facing its education sector. The Minister of State, Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, recently revealed that Nigeria has the highest number of out-of-school children in sub-Sahara Africa. There are about 10,193,918 million out-of-school children in spite of the free and mandatory primary education offered in the country.

Some argue that the present figure mentioned by the minister is an improvement as the 2015 figure was put at 13.2 million. The concern ought not to be on the figure but on the circumstances that gave rise to the problem in the first place.

The education sector still struggles against not only infrastructural decay – structures constructed many years ago that have not been renovated, or worse, buildings destroyed by kidnappers and bandits but also high illiteracy levels and deficits among others.

Experts have further predicted that with the current level of insecurity in the country, the number of out-of-school children is set to increase. It is, therefore, only right that on this important day, the federal government should see it as an opportunity confront the shortcomings in the sector frontally.

The United Nations General Assembly, on December 3, 2018, endorsed a resolution announcing January 24 to be the International Day of Education. This was introduced as a result of the exceptional role of education in bringing about global peace and development. The theme for this year’s celebration is ‘Changing Course, Transforming Education.’

According to Save The Children in its report, more than 1000 children have been abducted in the country since January 2021 and August. UNICEF on its part notes that, ‘One in every five of the world’s out-of-school children is in Nigeria. Even though primary education is officially free and compulsory, about 10.5 million of the country’s children aged 5-14 years are not in school. Only 61 percent of 6–11-year-olds regularly attend primary school and only 35.6 percent of children aged 36-59 months receive early childhood education’.

UNICEF also stated that the situation is worse in the northern part of the country as net attendance is at 53 percent. Furthermore, in the northeast and northwest the female primary net attendance rates are low at 47.7 percent and 47.3 percent, showing that over half of the girls are not in school for reasons embedded in cultural and traditional norms and economic issues.

Again, in the northeastern part of the country, 2.8 million children are in need of education in three conflict- torn states of Borno, Yobe and Adamawa. In these states, it is noted that ‘at least 802 schools remain closed and 497 classrooms are listed as destroyed, with another 1,392 damaged but repairable’ says UNICEF. However, it’s education programme plans to support the government in achieving SDG 4 by 2030.

The UBEC intervention funds, though meant to improve the education sector in the country, has not been of much help in any way. UBEC Works with other states to enhance access to education for out-of- school children. In 2020, according to media reports, UBEC’s budget was N671.07 billion, allocated to the Federal Ministry of Education. However, most of the affected states cannot provide the counterpart fund required, so as to be able to access these UBEC intervention funds.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), states that education gives children a ladder out of poverty to a promising future. However, an estimated 258 million children and adolescents around the world are said not to have the opportunity to get enrolled in or complete school, while ‘617 million children and adolescents cannot read and do basic math; less than 40 percent of girls in sub-Saharan Africa complete lower secondary school and some four million children and youth refugees are out-of-school.’

As a newspaper, we point out that the right to education is engraved in article 26 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and as such should not be shunned. The article also calls for free and mandatory elementary education, while Convention on The Rights of Child, adopted in 1989, states that countries should make higher education accessible to all.

Therefore, we are of the opinion that the problems in the education sector should be urgently addressed and a resolution made to solve its myriad of challenges. The number of out-of-school children should be brought to its barest minimum or at best eliminated. Fees for higher education should be reduced so that more people can have access to it.

After all, the late Nelson Mandela once said, “Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.” Nigeria owes her citizens the duty to bring this about.