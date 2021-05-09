ADVERTISEMENT

By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

The Kaduna State government yesterday said recent social media comments on President Muhammadu Buhari were falsely attributed to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, describing it as mischievous.

A statement issued by the commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, said the intention of those behind the “fake and mischievous” news was to create tension and confusion in the nation’s polity.

The statement urged the public to disregard such publications.

The statement read:”A mischievous online report is circulating fake comments on President Muhammad Buhari which they falsely attributed to Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

“The entire content is fabricated, and they are trying to pass off as a popular online newspaper to spread their mischief.

“The Kaduna State government urges the general public to disregard that publication and treat it as the vile lie that it is.”