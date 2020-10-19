BY ADEBAYO WAHEED, Ibadan

Commercial drivers in Ibadan yesterday trooped out in large numbers to join the #ENDSARS protesters to register their grievances over alleged police extortions, thereby shutting down the city.

The commercial drivers were seen at the entrance of the University of Ibadan, forcefully ordering some of their members that were yet to comply with their directives to come on board, left passengers to their fate.

The protesting drivers used the traffic warden stands seen around to

block major roads linking Agboowo University of Ibadan entrance, to

prevent other motorists from free access to movements

Our correspondent who monitored the protest interviewed some of the

drivers unanimously through one of them said, “We are protesting against the exorbitant extortion of the policemen, we are also making use of this #ENDSARS protest to register our displeasure over the incessant exorbitant extortion by the police.

“We are tired of the police extortion, they are always on the road, especially at major bus stops, demanding N50 and in some cases N100 from us, this is too much, we too have families to feed, and most of us got our cabs through instalment payment basis.

“It is a must for us to give them that money, as failure to give them

will amount to them wasting our time for the whole day, We are not pleased with the way they used to extort us, it’s unfair.”

Some of the protesters also laid siege to the Agodi Secretaria entrance and forced the security operatives to shut down the gate of the Secretariat.

Also, some residents of Ibadan took to the streets to kick against

outrageous bills by Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC).

It would be recalled that the Lagos- Ibadan expressway has been

blocked, while the Ibadan, the state capital was blocked by angry

Nigerians calling for the total ban of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad

(SARS).

The road was blocked in the early hours of Monday by the protesters.

Some of the protesters said that they were demanding total police reform, saying that banning SARS was not enough but demanded an end to

police brutality.

The protesters demanded a reversal of exorbitant bills by the electricity distribution company.

The protesters carried various placards with inscriptions saying “No to outrageous bill”, “IBDEC we reject your killing bill” and “We need prepaid meter”.

A spokesperson for the protesters, Mr Goke Ojo noted that the estimated billing by IBDEC was exorbitant.

He added that this was causing economic hardship for consumers and

urged the federal government to quickly attend to their demands.