Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has organised a one-day enlightenment programme for women entrepreneurs in the country on the provisions of the FCCPC Act, 2018.

The programme which was organised in collaboration with the 50 million African Women Speak Project (50MAWSP) had the theme: “Empowering Women Entrepreneurs for Greater Height: The Place of FCCPC 2018.”

The commission’s executive vice chairman Mr Babatunde Irukera, represented by the executive commissioner for operations, Mr Adamu Abdullahi, while welcoming the participants to the programme in Abuja yesterday, said it had become necessary because access to continuous learning is essential for the growth and development of women entrepreneurs in the country in view of their contribution to the economy.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Irukera, women entrepreneurs in the country who desire successful ventures must take cognisance of their performance and the necessary factors that may affect it, hence the need to keep them up to date on the provisions of the Act.

“Since the new Act was passed into law in 2018 and we are no longer Consumer Protection Council, but FCCPC, we want to let people know, especially market women what their responsibilities are towards us and our own responsibilities to them.

“The way they have to treat their customers and the rights that the customers have, as well as the obligations that they have to their customers,” she said.

In her presentation, the head, Consumer Education Department Mrs Joy Lekwauwa, urged the participants to take advantage of the FCCPC Act 2018 as it is equipped to promote and maintain competitive markets in the Nigerian economy, promote economic efficiency, protect and promote the interest and welfare of consumers.

She explained that the meeting was part of the efforts of the commission to collaborate with stakeholders in different sectors of the economy to know the provisions of the Act.

Head, Legal Department, FCCPC, Mr Tam Tamunobelema, informed the participants that the Act applies to all commercial activities aimed at making profit and geared towards the satisfaction of demand from the public.