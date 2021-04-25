ADVERTISEMENT

By OBINNA OGBONNAYA, Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State commissioner for information and state orientation, Barr. Uchenna Orji, has debunked reports circulating in social media credited to the wife of the state governor, Mrs. Rachael Umahi, as saying that she would not vote for her husband in the APC.

Orji in a statement made available to Leadership Sunday in Abakiliki expressed regret over the report, saying remnants of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the state had resorted to writing derogatory reports against the wife of the governor.

He noted that while the state took exception to what he termed “cheap and disrespectful blackmail”, the wife of the governor is a proud card carrying member of the APC with registration number, EB/BZR/11/04202.

“She is a great pillar of support to our Divine Mandate Administration and champion of mobilization to the cause of the APC in the state. Let it be further reiterated that the elegant and superlative amazon of our dear state joined the APC with her husband as a response to the clarion call for the South East to reintegrate into a party of national spread,” the commissioner said.

“We therefore want to use this medium to admonish the remnants of the PDP in the state that no amount of lies and fake news shall mitigate the tsunami that has brazenly befallen them since the glorious defection of the government and people of Ebonyi State to All Progressives Congress,” he added

Barrister Orji urged members of the public to discountenance all the social media posts against the first family of Ebonyi State.