The Bauchi State commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Honorable Modibbo Abdulkadir Ahmed on has assured of his overall support to ensure Bauchi state Governor Bala Muhammed succeeds in the 2023 general election.

He also urges PDP stakeholders in Bauchi North to be united ahead of the 2023 general elections, saying ensuring unity and good understanding among all the party stakeholders in the zone will go along way in ensuring the success and victory of PDP led administration in the state.

Honorable Modibbo gave the advice at a reception organised by the PDP Bauchi Northern Awareness Forum for seven Commissioners of Bauchi North held at Faculty of Agriculture, Jamaare yesterday.

He assured that the seven commissioners from the Bauchi North will work collectively in order to justify the confidence reposed in them by Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed especially in the implementation of his policies and programmes.

“As stakeholders of our great party the PDP, we must be united and work together for the victory of our party in favor of our project Governor, His Excellency, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed.”

Modibbo at the reception reaffirmed his unflinching support and commitment to the administration of his principal, Governor Bala Mohammed.

The Finance Commissioner used the medium to urge Chairmen of the seven local Governments to work with his Ministry by harnessing Agricultural potentials abound in the area for improved revenue generation.

“I invite our local government chairmen to partner with my Ministry for us to enhance our IGR which will contribute positively to not only to the development and advancement of our area, but to the state in general.”

In a welcome address, the Chairman of the PDP Bauchi Northern Awareness Forum, Nura Bashir Chinade said the reception is to honor the celebrants for their appointments as Commissioners from the zone by Governor Bala Mohammed.