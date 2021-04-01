BY FIDELIS UGBOMEH, Lagos

The Nigerian Transportation Commissioners Forum has raised an alarm over the increasing rate of banditry and kidnappings on our roads saying that this trend might spell a doom for road transportation in Nigeria.

According to a press release signed by executive secretary, Mrs Chinwe Uwaegbute, the Forum noted that the unabated activities of bandits and kidnappers on the Nigerian roads may lead to the collapse of the sector.

They added that it will greatly affect the distribution of agricultural produce and other essential distributions and logistics.

The Forum pointed out that the insecurity on the nation’s roads has led to the loss of human lives, resources and man-time.

While expressing disappointment over the insecurity on the roads, the federal government was implored to come to the aid of road users by ensuring there is strong collaboration amongst security services for road surveillance.

Citing the recent attack of military officers in different checkpoints in Cross River and Anambra states, they expressed sadness at the rate in which bandit and criminal elements are emboldened to attack security apparatus on the road.

The forum also called on the Federal Government to empower state governments to take charge of security apparatus in their respective states.