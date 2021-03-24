ADVERTISEMENT

BY FRANCIS OKOYE, Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum yesterday received a 76-page report which recommended the establishment of Sangaya Education Board that should coordinate reforms and regulate the Almajiri system of education (called Sangaya) in the state.

Zulum had in November, 2020 set up a reform committee with the mandate

to come up with an action plan that can be applied to end street begging and abuse of children through Almajiri system, called Sangaya in Borno.

The committee which had members from all Islamic denominations is chaired by Khalifa Aliyu Ahmad Abulfatahi.

After a series of deliberations that involved public hearings and intellectual submissions by diverse stakeholders, the committee came up with its report.

Presenting the report, Sheikh Abulfatahi, said the regulatory board recommended, should be responsible for implementing far reaching recommendations of the committee which would include key government policies.