Nigeria took its turn in the Queen’s Baton Relay ahead of the Commonwealth Games coming up next year in Birmingham as Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN who received the Baton on behalf of the President, reminds member-nations of the strong bonds uniting the 72 countries and territories that are members of the international body.

The Queen’s Baton for the 2022 Commonwealth Games is moving across the 72-member countries and territories of the Commonwealth. Nigeria is its third stop, and first in Africa. From here the Baton goes to Gambia and ends up in Birmingham at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Vice President represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the event held at the Presidential Villa, where the Queen’s Baton, the equivalent of the Olympic Torch was passed on.

According to a statement by his media aide , Laolu Akande, Prof. Osinbajo said “as the relay goes from one Commonwealth member-country to another in its journey across several continents, the two billion-strong population of the commonwealth are reminded of the strong bonds of brotherhood and friendship that bind us across these continents, nations, races, tongues, and faiths.”

The Vice President noted that the Queen’s Baton Relay “is a much-loved tradition which precedes every Commonwealth games. A Baton carrying Her Majesty’s message of goodwill to the Commonwealth goes on a 90,000-mile, 72-country journey to end at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.”

Meanwhile, towards ensuring Team Nigeria’s successful campaign at the upcoming 2022 CommonWealth Games in Birmingham, England the federal government has announced that the country’s athletes would begin camping in November later this year.

The Minster of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare made the disclosure during the press briefing for the Queen’s Baton Relay event organised by the sports ministry in Abuja on Saturday.

Dare further affirmed the federal government’s commitments in early preparation and providing the needed welfare to the athletes and officials ahead and during the Games.

“The federal government is committed to support the athletes and officials towards having a successful campaign at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

“We have given the directive that thr athletes and the official should begin camping in November this year across the country and we are confidence that they will surpass their last Commonwealth Games outing” he said.

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, would take centre stage from July 28 to August 8 as 72 nations and territories of the Commonwealth are expected to participate in the Games.

Recall, that Team Nigeria finished in 8th position at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, with a total of 25 medals, (9 gold,10 slivers and 6 bronze).

It should be noted that, Nigeria is the first country in Africa to receive the Queen’s Baton Relay out of 15 members countries in the continent.