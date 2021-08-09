The minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare, has assured Team Nigeria of early preparations for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England.

He commended Blessing Oborududu and Ese Brume for their impressive performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, saying President Mohammadu Buhari was very proud of the team not only for winning medals, but for comporting themselves well in a manner expected of Nigerian sports’ ambassadors.

He said the lessons leant at the Tokyo 2020 Games will put Team Nigeria in good stead for the commonwealth games.

“Today, we celebrate you just as millions of Nigerians who stayed glued to their Television set at odd hours of the day to watch and pray for you. Together, we say, thank you for putting smiles on our faces. That moment when the Nigerian flag was hoisted, that moment when two Nigerians stepped on the podium, will remain indelible in our hearts as we look forward to a more glorious outing at the fast approaching commonwealth games.

“We have learnt lessons in Tokyo and these lessons will put us in good stead for the commonwealth games. Our preparation starts today.

“President Buhari was very happy with the performance of Team Nigeria at the games, the decision to increase their bonuses is an indication that Mr President was very impressed and will support team Nigeria and any Nigerian youth that brings glory to the country in every sphere of human endeavors,” Dare stated.