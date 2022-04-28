Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has declared a 24-hour curfew in Gudum Hausawa and Gudum Fulani communities of Bauchi local government area following a communal crisis which left three people dead and 20 houses burnt.

The hoodlums attacked a household in Gudum Hausawa last Friday and killed two persons on the spot. The house was preparing for the sentforth party of one of its daughters last Saturday.

The governor made the pronouncement yesterday when he visited the communities to assess the extent of damage the security breach caused the victims.

He appealed to the two warring communities to embrace peace and eschew violence.

“We will not allow miscreants to jeopardise the peace being enjoyed in the state and we will deal with anyone found causing trouble,” the governor warned.

He promised that government will compensate the families of those who lost their lives and those injured will be treated.