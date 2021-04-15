BY JAIYEOLA ANDREWS, Gombe

Following the killing of 15 persons and destruction of property in Nyuwar and Hemen communities in Balanga council area of Gombe State, the state governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has vowed to bring perpetrators to justice.

He equally cautioned the affected communities against reprisal attack.

The governor spoke when he led heads of security agencies and top functionaries of his administration to the communities on on-the-spot assessment of the carnage.

Yahaya, interacted with the community leaders and youths on the genesis of the crisis, where he sympathised with them and assured them of safety.

The governor said his administration would not fold its arm, to allow such callous act being unleashed on innocent citizens.

Yahaya said, “As you can see I am leading all heads of security agencies in Gombe State to your community just to show you how committed the government is in ensuring that this crisis is brought to an end.’’

“I want to inform you that one of the measures we have taken was to impose a curfew to check movements of everyone and we have deployed security personnel to protect you and your property until normalcy is restored.

“ Let me extend my heartfelt condolences to you over the loss of precious lives and property as a result of this senseless act.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you and as a responsible government we are conscious of our responsibilities of safeguarding the lives and property of our people.”

He told leaders and youths of the affected communities that security personnel from the Nigeria Police, Army, Civil Defence Corps and DSS will work closely with them, with a view to identifying all actors involved in the heinous act so that they could be arrested and prosecuted.

While appealing to the affected communities to cooperate with the government and security agencies, Yahaya equally said the state government would immediately provide relief materials to the victims to cushion their sufferings.

At Nyuwar, the representative of the district head, Mr Yohanna Istifanus narrated to the governor how his community was stormed by attackers in the late hours of the night.

He said: “We were asleep with our families in our homes only to have seen an armed militia with various kinds of dangerous weapons setting our houses and food storage facilities ablaze and asking us to vacate from the land else they will wipe the entire Lunguda tribal communities.

“The attack has claimed 8 lives of our people as we were caught off guard and the attackers have threatened to return tonight with the expectation of having a field day like they did earlier but with the presence of His Excellency the Governor and his prompt intervention through the deployment of security agencies we feel happy and pray the law will take its course on the perpetrators.”

At Jessu, a community leader, Mr Jason Jase who conducted the governor round, said they lost seven persons in the community and several houses and food storage facilities were incinerated.

The community leaders thanked Yahaya for his timely intervention, which they said would go a long way in limiting the level of damage the crisis could have caused.