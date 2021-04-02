By Bernard Tolani Dada |

At least 100 persons have lost their lives in communal squabbles between communities in Akwa Ibom and neighbouring Cross River and Abia in the last three months.

Recent cases of communal clashes in AkwaIbom include land disputes between Enwang /Ukonteghe communities in Mbo LGA, Okopedi/ Amamong communities in Okobo LGA, and Ukuko /Umume communities in Urue Offong/Oruko LGA.

These clashes, which went unabated for not less than two months, claimed no fewer than 30 lives, a situation that prompted Civil Liberty Organisations (CLO’s) to suggest the need for the government to take over every land under dispute in the state.

Just as the state continues to grapple with this, an inter-state boundary dispute rocked Ikpanya clan in Ibiono Ibom local council, Akwa Ibom, as warriors of Ugbo community in Arochukwu local government area of Abia state reportedly invaded the area, killing at least seven people.

Lamenting the plight of the people of Ikpanya, the clan head of the community, His Highness Chief Isaac Ononson said the attacks occurred during the farming season.

Also, no fewer than eight persons, within the last few weeks have been killed in Okpoto and Nturi communities in Ini LGA, bordering Ikwuano, Arochukwu and Bende LGAs of Abia State over disputed land boundaries.

According to the chairman of Ini local government area, Akwa Ibom state, Mr Israel Idaisin, members of the border communities in Abia now ambush the people of Ini and attack them on a daily basis.

He called on the federal government as well as the government of the affected states to wade into the boundary crisis to forestall further loss of lives.

On the boundary between Akwa Ibom and Cross River, the protracted crisis between the people of Ikot Offiong in Odukpani LGA of Cross River and the Oku Iboku people in Itu LGA, Akwa Ibom States has become a recurring decimal as irate youths from Ikot Offiong would in a slightest provocation, invade Oku Iboku to kidnap, kill and rape.

Sources from the Oku Iboku community, who are predominantly farmers revealed that their invaders always targeted the harvest and farming seasons to hijack their farm produce, adding that the local fishermen are the prime targets.

The source also disclosed that scores of people are still missing, just as some bodies have been recovered in slums during the latest attack that occurred a few weeks back.

The Police Public Relations Officer, who confirmed communal hostilities in Ikpanya community, Ibiono Ibom, assured that plans are underway to forestall the escalation of the crisis.

In the meantime, the state government has threatened to take over disputed lands if warring communities fail to sheath their sword.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr Emmanuel Ekuwem, who disclosed this at a peace parley in Ukonteghe Uda and Enwang said the take-over of the land became necessary to prevent further loss of lives.