Ebonyi State Government yesterday condemned what it described as senseless attacks on security agencies deployed to ensure the security of the people of Effium/Ezza Effium in Ohaukwu local government area of Ebonyi State.

In a statement signed by the commissioner for Information and Orientation, Uchenna Orji, and made available to LEADERSHIP FRIDAY the government said it noticed the unwarranted incidents of attack on the military and police formations assigned to restore peace and order in the community.

Orji noted that the brief received by the State Executive Council on the communal dispute between the two communities showed that stakeholders and youths of the community were not truly committed to peaceful co-existence.

He said despite the interventions by government and efforts of security agencies to bring to a halt all hostilities in the community, the people were not committed to co-existing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Orji said that the state government in considering the conditions of the people especially the aged and other vulnerable persons and decided to set aside the sum of N100 million to rehabilitate the helpless people both at Effium and Ezza Effium with a view to mitigating the socio- economic conditions of the people.