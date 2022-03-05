For the last 25 years, Osopong 1 and Osopong 2 communities in Obubra local government area of Cross River State and their neighbouring Izzi community of Ebonyi State have not known peace, leading to the breakdown of law and order, until recently, when the warring communities signed a peace accord, which signalled the end to the protracted crisis.

Before the outbreak of hostility between Osopong 1 and Osopong 2, the indigenes of both communities lived peacefully, until a disagreement ensued over a piece of land which they lay claim of ownership, saying it belonged to their forefathers.

The argument caused bad blood among the communities. The people of Osopong 1 alleged that most of their kinsmen who died in mysterious circumstances were killed by their Osopong II neighbours, claiming that their heads were chopped off and used for the burial of the traditional rulers who died in Osopong II community.

The people of Osopong I wondered why their kinsmen continue to disappear mysteriously whenever a traditional ruler from Osopong II community was slated for burial. They decried the manner that the headless bodies of their kinsmen were found, either dumped by the road path or along a major road.

The development became a recurring act that needed to be addressed. Before the sad experience, 19 communities consisting of Osopong I, with 17 others, which on the other hand make up Osopong II, all in Mbembe clan of Obubra LGA of Cross River State, had lived like brothers, until this issue of taking the lives of their brothers from their neighboring communities of Osopong I, under the guise of performing the ritual to bury their traditional rulers, with human heads spoilt the peace and relationship they used to enjoy.

In a close association with any indigene of Osopong I community, one is bound to hear stories of how a woman was killed and beheaded while she was going to her farm and her baby left alone along the farm road.

The climax of the matter was the invasion of Ofumanah community, which is one of the 19 communities that made up Osopong I, by warriors of Osopong II communities, after employing the services of their Izzi community brothers of Ebonyi State, who they claimed to have some ancestral link with or even inter-marry with, to assist them prosecute the war.

According to a source, the Osopong I victims lost domestic animals, rice fields, farmlands, houses, individuals and indeed local infrastructural facilities as a result of that attack.

The deputy leader, Obubra Legislature, Mr Tony Anagha, who attempted to give statistics of the number of individuals who had died in Osopong ward I, said hundreds had died if records and statistics were made public.

Apart from that, businesses and other commercial activities were paralysed during the communal war. Children from among the warring communities had no option but to abandon their schools because their classrooms were shut down as a result of the civil disturbance.

Residents of the warring communities lived perpetually in fear due to the hostility while farming activities that were carried out in subsistence level were done in fear due to regular attacks.

The lawmaker stated that over a hundred persons may have died within the 19 communities that make up his Osopong ward 1 of Obubra LGA, since the outbreak of hostility that lasted for 25 years, adding that many have also died from his neighbouring community of Osopong II, which is also in Obubra LGA of Cross River State, and the ones from their Izzi neighbours of Ebonyi State, who always come to join their Osopong II brothers to fight Osopong I as mercenaries.

He said, “You know in every war situation, people are bound to die from both sides. Nobody ever claimed his side won’t die. Death reigned on both sides. Both sides were always hit with casualties,” he said.

One Benjamin Atop, who narrated the story to our correspondent, said a lot of atrocities were committed – farmlands, including rice fields were lost to the war.

Besides that, commercial activities in the war-torn area were halted. Infrastructural facilities, schools, hospitals, health centres, market stalls were destroyed and insecurity was at its peak, with a total breakdown of law and order.

Before now, the special assistant on peace and security to the chairman of Abakaliki local government area of Ebonyi State, an Indigene of Ohena-Edda community, Mr. Paschal Anagoro, had made several efforts to get the matter resolved. Unfortunately, his efforts yielded little or no result until recently when the leaders of thoughts from the affected communities had a rethink to get the matter resolved.

Besides Anagoro’s peace efforts, one of the chiefs in Ebonyi State, HRH Eze Godwin, in conjunction with a Catholic cleric, Rev. Fr. Oyong Amsalem, had attempted to encourage the warring communities to sheathe their swords, but this failed, until the major actors from both communities decided to embrace peace after 25 years of the unrest.

That stride was achieved through stakeholders’ intervention. The key players in the civil strife met at St. Anthony Primary School, Ogurude in Obubra LGA where all parties agreed to sheathe their sword to embrace peace.

The chairman of Obubra LGA, Dr Bassey Tom, shortly after the peace accord was struck, expressed happiness over the development and prayed for the sustainability of the pact.

He said, “We have come together to support the peaceful coexistence of the two communities from Cross River and Ebonyi States. The crisis has existed for a long time; for about 20 to 25 years and now it has been settled via a peace accord.

“Scores of people have died, and property lost. We lost young and energetic people, some still have bullet wounds on their bodies; I am by nature a peaceful man and I have tried to ensure peace between Osobong and Izzi communities in Cross River and Ebonyi States,” he said.

Tom said with the signing of the peace accord, lives would be saved instead of killing one another under the guise of engaging in a war over land that everyone will die and leave behind.

He continued, “The Mobile Police Post in Ogurude that was awarded by the government is today, an abandoned project; I have written many letters reminding the government, if that project should work, it will help to sustain this peace process.”

The council chairman lamented how a project awarded by the Cross River State government sometimes ago, that would have assisted the warring communities to avert the war was abandoned.

He wondered why the government had failed to act amid the letters he severally wrote to the state government to re-visit the police station contract, which had been abandoned.

In his reaction to the issue during the signing of the peace accord, the chairman of Abakaliki LGA, Hon. Godwin Nwangele, said, “From today, peace has returned between Abakaliki and Obubra local government areas of Cross River and Ebonyi states.

“From today, all roads leading from Obubra to Abakaliki have been declared open. All business owners from Obubra residing in Abakaliki should go on with their businesses.

“No fear and intimidation anymore. I am excited because really, there is peace and my brothers in Osopong have welcomed peace too. As I am going back, I will tell my people to cease fire and embrace peace.”

Also speaking during the peace accord, the councillor representing the rival wards of Obubra and Abakaliki expressed confidence that peace had finally returned, and dined together during the peace accord.

Also speaking on the issue, Rev. Fr. Ifedibachi, praised youths in the area for towing the path of peace, adding that no development comes to a community if the people failed to promote peace.

In his reaction to the issue, the permanent secretary, Special Services, Governor’s Office, Calabar, Dr. Alfred Mboto, stated that the state government was happy with the development in the area, stressing that with the peace accord, all that the people had lost in the past can be recovered sooner than later.

Mboto commended the councillor representing Osopong I and other critical stakeholders, leaders of thoughts in Osopong II communities and their neighbouring Ebonyi State counterparts for the peace deal and hoped that it would be sustained.

On the efforts made by the state government for the peace to be achieved, Mboto said the platform used by the peace and mediation committee by youths of Osopong I and II and their neighboring communities of Izzi was facilitated by the Ben Ayade administration.