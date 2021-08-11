The people of Jebbu Miango in Bassa and Riyom local government areas of Plateau State will not forget Saturday the 31st of June 2021 in a hurry. This is as a result of an attack on their communities leading to killings of women and children together with wanton destruction of houses and farmlands by night marauders in the area.

As at the time of filing this report the community is still counting its losses and gnashing its teeth over the tragedy. Observers believe that if something is not done to stop this, Plateau State will continue to be attacked and it’s environs will face an acute shortage of food next year as over eight villages were ambushed.

Plateau State Police Command, in a statement issued by ASP Gabriel Ubah, its Public Relations Officer (PPRO) said the crisis between Irigwe youths in Miango community and Fulani Militia’s is age-long over land issues.

Similarly, the Irigwe Development Association (IDA) in a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Davidson Malison noted that 250 houses were razed down, while a total number of 43 dead bodies were recovered from various communities.

“Also, over 40 hectares of farmlands with a variety of crops were completely destroyed beyond resurrection and growth. Several household items and domestic animals were carted away.”

Worried by this development, the former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and Chairman, Board of Trustee (BoT) North Central People’s Forum, LT Gen Jeremiah Useni, in an interview with newsmen in Jos, urged farmers in the country to defend themselves and their crops following the renewed killings and cutting down of crops in Plateau.

In a chat with Pastor Yiljap Abraham, media consultant to Gen JT Useni, he said that the General was not trying to put blame on any one but rather regrets not being in seat of leadership to handle the situation.

According to Yiljap, “It is unfair for Plateau to continue tolerating this situation of insecurity and destruction of lives and farmlands.”

Plateau State Government through the State commissioner of Information and Communication, Hon Danmanjang, while reacting to the position of Gen JT Useni, said he is not a bench mark for Plateau State Government, saying calling on farmers in the State to defend themselves was his personal opinion as an individual.

Also reacting, chairman, All Farmers Association of Nigeria, Plateau State Chapter, Mr John Wuyep says the security architecture has to change to community based, adding that what is happening now is criminality.

Governor Simon Lalong had recently summoned an emergency Security Council Meeting in the State, where he received further briefings to review the fallout of events in Jebbu Miango and other vulnerable areas in the state.

After over three hours of deliberations behind closed doors, Governor Simon Lalong ordered security agencies to take full control of all vulnerable areas in Bassa and Riyom LGAs.