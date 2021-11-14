Nigerian rural communities said they have started to benefit from Coca-Cola’s Replenish Africa Initiative (RAIN), backed by a $65 million commitment from the company, to promote equitable and sustainable access to water across all 36 states of the federation.

Floated by The Coca-Cola Foundation, RAIN was created to improve access to clean water across Africa and to have a positive and measurable impact on the lives of those living in targeted communities.

The chief of Kuchigoro, a growing community within the Federal Capital Territory, Ibrahim Wambi, said the soft drinks maker has built a borehole and two classroom blocks to improve quality of life.

This’ borehole system, he said, is the primary source of all domestic water in Kuchigoro today, adding that it is also the first time that residents of this town have been able to access pipe-borne water reliably.

Wambi stated: “In addition to the new water source, the new school in Kuchigoro makes it unnecessary to leave the community in order to attend school. These two factors could someday contribute to the growth of this settlement into a new phase.

“By the time I became chief of this community, there was no primary school. There was no water borehole system. I really appreciate the intervention of Coca-Cola in my community. They have built and fully furnished a block of 2 classrooms. They also built a borehole system – a marvellous one – which we are using in the community now.”

Also, Chief Raimi Okomaalu, the Baale of Osegere Community in Oyo State, applauded the soft drink company for the initiative in his domain.

He said, “After Coca-Cola and its bottling partner, Nigerian Bottling Company, established its plant here in Osegere Town, all the town’s amenities were improved upon. They constructed water borehole projects for us and built classroom blocks for our children.”

In Osegere, in Kanwa Ward of Kano State, Abdullahi Tuguru, the Councillor of Madobi local government area in Kanwa Ward said prior to the Coca-Cola System’s involvement, accessing water was a major headache for the agricultural town.

“In his words: If you come to my community, you’ll see that we are farmers. Some are businessmen. If you go around, you will see plantations of sugarcane, rice, okra, etc.

“Before Coca-Cola drilled this tube well for us, we suffered a lot to get drinking water in our community. Since Coca-Cola intervened, we now have good, safe water. We are a witness to the fact that Coca-Cola is impacting lives in the community. As they mark 70 years in Nigeria, we pray for them and wish them more and more years ahead.”

Plugged into the UN Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 6 on universal access to clean water and sanitation, the RAIN programme leverages a vast network of partners including governments, the private sector, and civil society organisations. As it is designed to be measurable, RAIN addresses specific community needs, with specific emphasis on water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) alongside other water-based areas of focus.

To this end, the project’s top priority is investing in access to water and sanitation projects, as well as promoting improved hygiene behaviours for positive impacts on health and development.

The second priority of RAIN is to promote the productive use of water and minimise wastage and inefficient use. Facets of this part of the program include training and equipping subsistence farmers to use techniques and equipment that minimise wasteful use of water. It also provides education on the long-term effects of human activity on water supply and instruction regarding how best to maximise the economic potential of existing water usage.

The third priority, which is closely linked to the second, is to promote conservation projects across Nigeria’s most important water basins with both upstream economic usefulness and downstream value as a water source. About 92 waterside communities across Nigeria were selected for this project, with specific consideration given to women and young people.