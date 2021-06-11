Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu has emphasized the need for communities to do more to assist security agencies who he said are themselves having challenges.

Recall that The Police Command in Kebbi on Saturday confirmed that bandits killed 88 people in Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of the state on Thursday.

The governor spoke to State House correspondents after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the presidential villa.

According to him, rather than be in a hurry always, communities should realize that security personnel are also human beings who require support especially by way of information.

He said, “Yes, we we urge vigilance and support for security agencies. Security agencies are doing a great job but they are also human beings. They need a lot of support.

“They need a lot of community support for information. They need a lot of community support for understanding because sometimes, we are all in a hurry when we are facing challenges.”

On the meeting with the president, Governor Bagudu said: “I met with Mr. President to brief him, among others, on some security issues related to my state because about two weeks ago there was a boat incident that claimed a number of lives.

He added: “I think we are doing well. We are doing well in the sense that in the last few years, a lot of investment had been made into agriculture. And even for pre-existing producers, and farmers, a lot of knowledge has been imputed into agriculture such that yields per hectare have gone up.

“So, even while we still have setback in some places, with security affecting the ability of people to go to farms, the yield gain has more than compensated for those challenges.”