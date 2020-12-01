Residents of Konan Dandodo, Tudun Yalwa in Kaduna State, have decried incessant attacks and kidnapping of motorists along Kaduna-Zaria expressway.

A resident of the area, Abubakar Ado, disclosed to LEADERSHIP yesterday that suspected bandits have been terrorising the area on weekly basis, shooting and kidnapping travelers along the highway.

According to him, “ Yesterday around 11 pm some armed bandits blocked the Zaria-Kaduna express road along Konan Dandodo Tudun Yalwa area, they were shooting and caused heavy hold-ups for about 40 minutes, before the patrol police team came to chase them away.

“Few minutes later, they returned to the same spot and continue their operation, thereafter soldiers came and engaged them in gun duel where one of the bandit was killed. In fact, several people sustained gun shot wounds and were taken to nearby hospital while the bandits escaped with some travellers into the bush.”

He therefore called on the Kaduna State government to intensify security in the area to rid the area of banditry activities.

