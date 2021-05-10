ADVERTISEMENT

BY KHALID IDRIS DOYA, Bauchi

Hamlet head of Sabon Layi Kwara, Mr Daniel Salka, in Bogoro local government area of Bauchi State, has been suspended for allegedly beating his wife to death.

Chairman, Bogoro local government area, Hon Iliya Habila, announced the suspension, yesterday.

According to a statement signed by director of administration and general services, Bogoro local government area, Mr Marcus Nehemiah, the suspension is with immediate effect pending the outcome of investigation by the police.

“The executive chairman Bogoro LGC in Bauchi State Hon Iliya Habila has suspended the hamlet head of Sabon Layi Kwara, retired ASP Daniel Salka over alleged violence that led to the death of his wife, Mrs. Hajara Daniel.

“Mr. Daniel Salka is alleged to have beaten his wife, the late Mrs. Hajara to death on 19th April, 2021,” he said.

The statement further recalled that Salka was arrested by the combined team of vigilante and DSS on 26th April 2021 in Bayara suburb and has since been handed over to the police in Bogoro for investigation.