Pharmacists under the aegis of the Association of Community Pharmacists of Nigeria (ACPN) have revealed that plans are on the way to train over 200 of its members on the act of vaccination so as to contribute their quota to primary health care in the country.

ACPN national chairman, Dr Samuel Adekola, who revealed this during the foundation laying of a new land acquired by the association in Abuja, stated that the training was one of the targets of the association’s forthcoming national conference to be held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, between August 30 and September 4, 2021.

Adekola urged the Federal Government to recognise its members as primary health care providers in the country as it has so much to offer especially as its members were mostly the first point of call for Nigerians when they fall sick.

While speaking on the new land acquired by the association, he revealed that the 1350 sqm land, when developed, will not only boost the corporate image of the association but will also help generate revenue for the organisation.

“So when I proposed this to the National Executive Council (NEC) in February, the intention was that we would have a liaison office in Abuja. Because as we speak today, according to our national constitution we are permitted to have a liaison office in Abuja.”

The land cost over 50million naira all together,” he said.