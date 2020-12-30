Community policing has kicked off in Kaduna state following the passing out of about 272 Police constabulary from training school.

Speaking at the reviewing of the passing out parade of the constabulary, the state governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai said community policing has come to stay in the state.

el-Rufai who was represented by the Commissioner for Internal security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, charged the community police to enhance internal security in the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said there will be a second phase of the training in order to enhance security monitoring in the state.