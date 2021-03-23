By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU,

Kano State governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has promised to train 4,800 youths across the 44 local governments areas of the state on community policing.

The governor disclosed this during the passing out of some trained youths and welcoming of new intakes, at Kano State Corporate Security Institute, Gabasawa. Kano.

He said that out of the 4,800 prospective trainees, 150 will come from each of the Metropolitan local governments and 100 from each of other local governments outside the Metropolis, adding that, “We just have to be up and doing in making sure we put all hands on deck for safer Kano and Nigeria.”

“Apart from 4,800 that will be trained from the 44 local government areas, the over 5,000 personnel of the State Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA) will also be trained in batches in this Institute.

“ We are doing this to improve upon our performances in community policing strategy,” the governor averred.

According to him it is because, “The state puts special consideration on community policing, that it has established Community Policing Committee at all levels, from community, ward, to local government and state levels.

“We have expanded the security committee, which comprises of the Commissioner of Police, the Director Department of State Security and heads of other security agencies, among others,” he added.