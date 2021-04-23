By Abdullahi Olesin, Ilorin

Kwara State governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Friday, flagged off a training course for the newly recruited 1,056 Community Police constables in the state.

Speaking at the event, AbdulRazaq commended President Muhammadu Buhari for keying into the concept, which he said would strengthen internal security architecture.

The governor said the kickoff of the initiative was long due and urged residents of the state to always volunteer timely information and support the police to burst criminal networks before they carry out their unlawful activities.

The governor, however, said the success of community policing depends on the full support of the community, asserting that police is often a reflection of the society it serves

He commended security agencies, including the police, for their hardwork that continues to keep Kwara mostly safe.

AbdulRazaq said the recent US travel advisory exempting Kwara from states considered to have high security risk testifies to the exceptional efforts of the police and other security agencies in the state to protect lives and properties, urging them to continue to partner with the state government in that regard.

He tasked the new constables on discipline and commitment to duties which he described as the bedrock of policing job.

ADVERTISEMENT

In his remarks, Kwara State Police Commissioner, Mohammed Bagega, said the initiative was intended to enhance success in the fight against crime.

The police boss added that the constables will, after undergoing one-month training on security tasks, be deployed to their various communities in the state.