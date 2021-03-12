That should the new service chiefs do to curb the criminal activities across the country?

The responsibility for tackling criminal activities falls squarely on the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), but due to the prevalence of killer-herdsmen activities vis-a-vis the retaliatory response from farmers, the worrisome and alarming rate of kidnapping associated with Boko Haram, bandits and herders-farmers clashes, the word criminality has assumed a wider dimension to include operations against insurgency.

Therefore it is not wrong to for anyone to say that Nigeria is in a state of war even though such has not been formally declared. To this extent, therefore, the term criminal activities must be of concern to the new service chiefs because the activities of the aforementioned people are shaking the country to its very foundation.

It is in view of this that the clamour for the removal of the erstwhile service chiefs became very loud following their inability to deal decisively with the breakdown of security. The new service chiefs must therefore re-strategise in several ways; they must work in synergy with one another under the effective supervision of the chief of defence staff.

Each service must have a clearly defined mission and work out its objectives from this defined mission. Besides the service chiefs, as professionals, should be able to advise their political superiors professionally. They must live above board to enjoy unalloyed confidence and loyalty from their subordinates. The service chiefs must realise than others the need for co-operation from the civil populace which is paramount to the achievement of their tasks.

Do you think there are fifth columnists out to rubbish the appointment of the service chiefs?

The answer is obviously yes. We cannot rule out the fact that there are people who as beneficiaries of the old order would want to rubbish the appointment of the new service chiefs. There are also fanatics and religious bigots who clandestinely support the evil-doers; they are another group of people who would like to see the new service chiefs fail. It is also noteworthy that the utterances of some of those who just left office that the prevailing insecurity will persist for a long time spoke in apparently bad faith. One cannot but wonder therefore if those making such utterances would want to see the new service chiefs succeed where they failed.

Nigerians are more divided than ever in the history of the country. This is largely attributed to the Fulani herders/ farmers clashes. What do think President Muhammadu Buhari should do to save the country from disintegration?

There is no doubt that Nigerians from different parts of the country have never been so divided as they are today. There are those who strongly believe that the herders should have no restraint in their movement and settlement in any part of the country not withstanding their level of criminal activities. There are others who believe that it is time for cattle roaming all over the country should stop so that those who carry on the business of cattle rearing should settle for ranching which has become the practice in modern times. The president and his administration must find a workable solution to guarantee peace for Nigerians. The government must prove that the purported idea of making Nigeria the home for all Fulani in Africa is untrue. This is particularly necessary as our government has a Fulani Head largely believed to be in sympathy with his kinsmen.

Do you think that the creation of state police will stem the tide of insecurity in the country?

The issue of whether the creation of state police would improve security in Nigeria is beyond question. The provision of our constitution which is to the effect that Nigeria should operate or have one unified or central police is in sharp contrast to the federalist character of our country. The state governors cannot be the number one security officers of their states when they have no police under their control. All nations running a federal system of government have both state and local government police integral to their states and local governments.

The idea that state governors would abuse their outfits is far from being convincing and is indeed diversionary, especially as the people, in whom power ultimately resides, would be expected to check the excesses of their governors and their local government chief executives, failing which they would have themselves to blame in the end. It must be added that the idea of community policing premised on a centralised police force is anomalous and antithetical to a nation based on federalism. No wonder that, only recently, governors gathered to declare that the creation of state police had become a matter of urgency.

What is your take on former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari on the state of the nation?

I am not one of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s fans for more reasons than one. First, I hardly believe that Obasanjo is the ‘talk and do’ of our time; he has always been instrumental to the selection of virtually all past presidents and their deputies some of whom have made no mark. Second, many Nigerians feel uncomfortable about the aura he calves for himself as the “only messiah” in Nigeria.

He has always brought forth new presidents but in no time embarked on a mission of vilifying and rubbishing them. At a time, most Nigerians were weeping over the annulment of June 12, 1993 election adjudged to be won by the late MKO Abiola, Obasanjo asserted that this man was not the messiah Nigeria needed.

Obasanjo has had opportunity to rule this country on more occasions than one both in uniform and in ‘agbada’. The fact that we are where we are today is evidence that he’s certainly not the messiah either. Notwithstanding all the above, I believe that Obasanjo recent open letter to President Buhari has merit and deserves the attention of the government and Nigerians.

In the said letter he raised issues that according to him are ‘matters of life and death for all Nigerians and those residing in Nigeria’. He proceeded to say that these issues can ‘no longer be ignored or treated with non-challance or cuddling gloves’.

Obasanjo said Nigeria is on the precipice and ‘cannot hold danger at bay anymore’ even as he added that people “no longer have confidence in government’s ability to provide security for life and property’. He drove home the fact that self-help has become the only way for people to avoid being eliminated individually or collectively. Recall that Gen. Theophilus Danjuma, former chief of army staff, expressed same view not too long ago. Even the sitting minister of defence, Gen. Bashir Magashi also said so less than three weeks ago. Obasanjo further contended that the activities of Boko Haram have remained undiminished despite government’s claim to the contrary.

Not surprisingly, Obasanjo contended that the application of ‘stick’ alone is not enough but ‘carrots’ must accompany the sticks as he drew attention to 50 per cent illiteracy in the Northeast with 70 per cent unemployment there. Obasanjo suggested that all grievances whether of Fulani or other ethnic nationalities need to be ‘brought to the open through proper and effective dialogue’.

He opined that poor management of our diversity has caused ‘onerous cloud’ to gather and that the ‘rain of destruction, violence, disaster and disunity can only be the outcome of this trend’. On the issue of hate speech, he said pointedly, that ‘no one can stop hate speech or violent agitation if he himself fans the ambers of hatred, disaffection and violence’.

He summarised that ‘such attitude can only snow-ball until it gets out of control’. Obasanjo drew attention to the disposition of both the United States and United Kingdom to the continuing and unarrested ‘trend of killings, kidnapping and murder as unacceptable’. He went on to say that Nigerians are saying ‘enough is enough’, while some notable ones contend that ‘we can no longer say with any degree of certainty that we have a nation’.

He didn’t fail to add that voices from across all zones are no longer quiet and that we continue to ignore these voices only at the expense of our nation’s survival. In what appears a sum up of his position of this open letter, the ex-president suggests ‘wide consultation with a large number of groups as a matter of urgency.’ It is strongly suggested that a review of the past conferences can dictate the way forward in our present predicaments. After reading Obasanjo’s open letter under discussion, I submit that this is one occasion when the government and Nigerians, at home and in the diaspora, should embrace the message even if they frown at the messenger.