Many commuters in Lagos metropolis on Tuesday stranded, unable to get to their destinations as management of Lagos Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) withdrew all their buses from their routes to forestall destruction of the buses by irate youths protesting the death of a 22 years old passenger, Bamishe Ayanwola allegedly murdered after boarding the bus.

Lots of passengers, especially those that always ride on the buses to their various destinations on a daily basis, as many were seen struggling with any available bus or cabs to get to their places of work.

Our correspondent gathered that the withdrawal of the buses was based on the planned protest at Ojota by some groups over her death.

It would be recalled that Lagos State government lost huge sums of money when most of the BRT were burnt during #EndSARS protest.

ADVERTISEMENT

LEADERSHIP observed that there were no buses at the Berger BRT terminal and other major terminals to convey stranded passengers to their various destinations.

A man, an official of Primero, the management of BRT who refused to mention his name, said the withdrawal was a temporary measure to avoid what happened to the buses during #EndSARS protest.

ADVERTISEMENT