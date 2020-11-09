By KINGSLEY OKOH, Lagos

Advertising landscape seems to be gradually changing in favour of digital media as big brands in both public and private sector now prefer their adverts to be placed on digital platforms rather than the traditional media, Leadership Learnt.

Although the top Newspaper in the country have some high level of Adverts but the volume of adverts has nosedived in Newspaper and broadcast media in recent years.

The drop in advert revenue of the traditional media made some of them to take drastic cost cutting measures to cut down their operating expenses. Apart from massive sack in media houses, virtually all the daily Newspaper have reduced paginations an indication that advertisers are gradually seeing little relevance in placement of adverts in traditional media.

However, the traditional media loss is now the gain of online platforms with Banks, insurance firms, oio conglomerate, federal and state agencies, manufacturing firms, among others now patronising numerous online platforms to post their adverts.

The belief was that online media reach a wide range of audience, instantaneous coverage and sell brands faster in the current millennium.

The twist of events is leading to influx of media practitioners into digital media as companies, continue to explore online channels, blogs and webpages to target audience and position corporate adverts for commercial purposes.

Communication experts revealed that the sudden growth of corporate adverts in the digital space is a signal to the traditional media to shift focus and leverage the strength of online media to push their contents out.

Speaking on this development, Director, Re-ignite Public Affairs, CMC Connect Group, Omoba Adetola Odusote, explained that the traditional media advertisements are placed in the top tier papers for economic considerations.

He hinted that owners of brands and products are selective of where they position their brands for adverts and commercial purposes.

He argued that adverts are placed in the traditional media that adds economic impact and social importance to brands ranging from financial, manufacturing, agro-allied products and merchandising outfits.

He pointed out that the online advertisements are streamlined into different channels and the quality of the mileage is far more reachable than the traditional media.

According to him, online media targets a wide coverage for social economic reasons while stating that the media habit is to target audience, mass youth participation, huge readership and mass market products to attract pool of readers.

He lamented that the traditional media is losing readership because the reading culture has changed and people are no longer seeking patronage while he urged brands to increase their value quotient by promising commercial value of their products.

While expressing his views, Odusote said, the value you get in online advertising is immeasurable adding that the readership is huge, traction ratio is high and the mileage is wide.

According to him, “Advertisements in on-line channels are permanent and not transient while he noted that the Blogs use adverts for optimisation for months and it remains in their archives unlike the newspaper that use adverts for just a day after paying huge sums.

“Online channels are cheaper, effective and efficient and the mileage is very effective for wider transmission. The value quotient of online channels is very high while he added that people get immeasurable value of what they pay for in online advertisement than in newspaper adverts.

“A lot of people now prefer to place adverts in different online channels and blogs by paying lesser amount than investing the whole money in just one advert in the traditional media.

He said, “online platforms now constitutes threat to business promotions stressing that the blogs and webpages are known for planting negative stories in the media by circulating sensational news for damage control.

“Some of the organizations are held ransom by this blogs and this constitutes threats to the general performances of businesses in the country.

Continuing, he said Traditional media structure is reinventing itself by not remaining in the traditional spaces and that is why many of them are exploring online channels to leverage their operations.”

Odusote noted that the traditional media is spreading its tentacles to online digital platforms by not remaining traditional in it’s pure existence.

On his parts, MD/Chief Creative Officer, Noah’s Ark Communication Ltd, Mr. Lanre Adisa noted that there is a remarkable growth in digital media with the splurge in online advertising while stressing that the projection was to target audience for more coverage and quick disemination of news to websites and blogpages.

He said: “As confinement measures were introduced around the world due to the attendant lockdown, many corporate brands shifted towards digital media and that doesn’t mean the traditional media would die because many of the newspapers are also digital in nature spreading their messages and contents.”