Some notable brands in Nigeria are shifting to ad-hoc arrangement with their marketing communication and consulting firms in a bid to cut cost, LEADERSHIP learnt.

While some have strengthened their relationship on retainership options to guarantee income for survival and by shifting agency remuneration to one-off contractual business approach, there are fears that this could hamper the possible creation of industries while outsourcing the majority of production to the gig economy.

The argument is that, this new arrangement might pose threats to the business creation of agencies, public relations activities and consulting firms with layoffs, downsizing, shrinking of production base loss of manpower, short-termism approach and the disruptions of business models due to the rapid erosion of retainership arrangement.

Experts believe that, for brands and businesses to maintain growth and stay competitive, there is need to readjust to the current reality of survival to build a purposeful and strategic market that will experience tactical solutions to market growth.

More importantly, most agencies cannot survive without the retainership benefit and this would further fragment the agency landscape such that the barriers to entry will be relatively low for start-ups and the ability to grow large might be hindered because the adhoc project work will make it tougher for agencies to establish their capacity and maintain level of growth.

The traditional agency model has been built around long-term client relationship supported by the stability of the agency income from the retainers. It is this guaranteed income that allows agencies to maintain steady cashflows with less risky balance sheets.

Addressing the issue, director, reignite public affairs limited, a member of CMC Connect Group (perception managers), Mr. Adetola Odusote, argued that, some of the brands maintain their marketing communication consultants on bargained or reduced retainer-ship while others keep it on ad-hoc.

He noted that, with the present state of the economy, brands go for what is best for their business within the ecosystem.

He said this is aside the new economic order the world has faced since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic while urging businesses to readjust to the realities for survival.

He hinted that the big organisations with strong brands have reduced their budgets on marketing, including PR activities and this has been noticed among the marketing and corporate brands before the unprecedented events of pre and post COVID-19 era.

He further explained that, brands are not activating heavy budgets on brand promotion events while noting that, the need to engage consultants to support them is no longer obligated, “as some of them have increased their internal capacity to deliver on their corporate and marketing objectives.”

Odusote revealed that some of the organisations maintain good relationships with their communication consultants to deliver solutions where their internal capacity cannot deliver, especially, where it is not economically smart to do so.

Similarly, the managing consultant, Precise Platforms, Mr. Bolaji Okusaga, said the impact on the IMC sector is that, it retains income would shrink but it doesn’t mean they would lose revenue.

He added that the clients want to do more within the market space and they are just tired of putting money statically within the agency that is not doing much.

He maintained that, this is the reasons why they add them on contract basis to work on projects by projects with proper returns on investment as opposed to fixing them on a flat fee as contracted retainer.

Okusaga averred that, the ideal agency must be putting ideas on the table if they must retain their marketing position to do business with the big players, noting that, “the creativity and ability to connect to the market and bring more returns on investment will guarantee stability and more incomes to the consulting firms and marketing communication agencies.”

He advocated the need for the market innovators to retain solutions to make more money on win-win situation while adding that, this would enable brands to come out more audaciously to drive and connect ROI for clients.

On his part, chief ideas officer, Lilvera Group, Mr. Buchi Johnson, said the one-off contractual business arrangement is becoming the new normal in the post-retainer world, adding that, it is a big threat to long-term career development of agencies and consulting firms who rely on the service offerings of big players in the industries to guarantee income and maintain steady headcount.