The National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Iyiola Omisore, has urged Osun electorate to compensate the party and Governor Adegboyega Oyetola with their votes for another term in office for transforming the state.

Omisore who was recently elected the national secretary of APC at its national convention held in Abuja identified his election as a challenge for the people of the state to vote the party to power at all levels.

Speaking at a reception organised for him after emerging as the national scribe of the party by Osun State government and APC, Osun chapter at Osogbo, Omisore urged Osun people to come out massively to vote the APC come July 16, 2022.

While appreciating the roles of Asiwaju Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande, Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, among others, Omisore gave assurance of dividends of democracy for the people of Osun.

Also speaking, Governor Oyetola expressed his appreciation to the Southwest leadership of the APC by supporting the candidature of Otunba Iyiola Omisore as the national secretary of the governing party.

Oyetola noted that Omisore is a round peg in round hole of the party, adding that the solidarity exhibited by the leaders of the party in the zone was largely responsible for the emergence of Omisore.

Welcoming members of the party to the gathering, the chairman IleriOluwa campaign organisation, Israel Famurewa, expressed gratitude to members of the party particularly delegates to the party’s national convention for their loyalty and commitment to the success of their candidate.

He charged them to exhibit the same commitment by working assiduously for the success of the party in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.