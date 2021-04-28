BY ABDULLAHI OLESIN, Ilorin

Kwara State government has completed the construction of three classrooms each at Nomadic LGEA Nursery and Primary School, Agindigbi, and St. Luke LGEA Primary School, Onila, near Agbamu, Irepodun local government area of the state.

LEADERSHIP recalls that Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq had earlier refunded the money so far spent on the construction of the schools by women in the communities.

The government also provided water and modern sanitation facilities for the two communities.

Speaking with newsmen yesterday on the development, village head of Agindigbi Agbamu, Alhaji Okanlawon Adam commended the governor for his immediate intervention on the school and for his interest in ensuring qualitative and accessible education for all.

“The governor has done a great thing for us.

We can never forget what he did for us in this community. Because our pupils were learning under scorching sun and rain before and the governor came to our rescue.

“Now the governor has built a block of three classrooms for us. The block can even accommodate six classes. We are pleased with the beautiful edifice. In fact, this will improve enrolment in the school. The governor has also given us a borehole to serve the community. We thank him for that as well,” he said.

Speaking in the same vein, the village head of Onila, Chief Raphael Aweda confirmed that the government completed the block of two classrooms structure that was being constructed by women in the community from their monthly conditional cash transfer of the federal government.

He said the government also built another standalone block of one classroom and an office with a separate toilet to serve the school and a borehole for the community.