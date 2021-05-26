Community leaders in Ile-Ife and Modakeke in Osun State have described apprehension by residents over viral social media reports of purported renewed hostility between the two communities as unnecessary.

Residents of the communities and indeed Nigerians were jolted with viral social media reports on Monday that some people who were of Ile-Ife origins from Famia invaded parts of Modakeke, launched attack on them and killed two residents.

The reports from various angles of reportage pointed to the fact that there was renew hostility between the two communities thereby bringing to memory the harrowing and devastating war of yesteryears that claimed hundreds of lives and left thousands homeless.

Recall that in a spontaneous reaction to the viral reports, the Osun State police command described it as fake and a blatant lie while urging the people to disregard them.

Setting the records straight, the command through its public relations officer, Yemisi Opalola, said the truth was that; the local vigilantes guiding Modakeke against thieves and hoodlums were on their routine ‘Show of Force’ like any other places, to alert the people of their presence and assure them of safety.

LEADERSHIP investigation showed that contrary to the viral reports, there was no loss of lives during the show of strength.

Speaking, a community leader in Modakeke, Chief Tayo Alabi, said any attempt to cause hostility between the two communities would be resisted because of the bitter experience of the past.

Also reacting, Chief Tope Salotun of Ile-Ife described the authors of the viral reports as enemies of the people and urged residents of the two communities to ignore them.