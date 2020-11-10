The Citizens Against Fake Activists (CAFA) has thrown its weight behind the move by the Federal Government to prosecute sponsors and promoters of violence during the EndSARS protests.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Executive Director, Bamidele Johnson urged relevant authorities to resist blackmail and intimidation attempts by fake activists.

The CAFA also said it is appalled by the furore raised by those whose bank accounts were frozen, especially knowing they were used for illicit activities.

According to the group, those “who financed the protests have shared responsibility for the hacking of government cites as part of the protests.”

It added that “the financiers are accessories to the murder of the dozens of policemen who were killed by the incited mobs”.

CAFA, however, urged the law to take its course.

While calling on the Central Bank of Nigeria to continue its investigation, the CAFA also urged the Inspector General of Police to identify those responsible for the violence.

It added that “Once identified, the Inspector General of Police should charge these persons for terrorism financing and any other crime they might have committed”.