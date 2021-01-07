BY BODE GBADEBO, Abuja

A non-governmental organisation, Concerned Nigerians (CN) has expressed heartfelt condolences to the family of Late Barrister Esther Uzoma and everyone who worked with her.

A statement signed by the convener of the group, Comrade Deji Adeyanju, on Thursday, said the late Barrister Esther Uzoma was “a guiding light in the endless search for gender equality, human rights, electoral reforms, justice for women and vulnerable children.”

Adeyanju added that there was no doubt that Uzoma’s courageous activism changed Nigeria’s trajectory in tremendous ways.

“She was indeed a distinguished leader in the civil rights movement. She helped break barriers by using education to empower our girls and fight for their rights through the Proactive Gender Initiatives she founded.

“Our dear sister will certainly continue to be an inspiration to all of us at Concerned Nigerians fighting for justice and equality. May her memory be blessed,” he said.