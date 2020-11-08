RICHARD NDOMA, Calabar

A parent to one of the trainees of Calabar area office of industrial training fund (ITF), chief Cletus Effiong has raised the alarm over the destruction of ITF Calabar area office where property worth millions of naira at the skills acquisition centre was set ablaze by hoodlums who unleashed mayhem to government owned/ private property in Calabar.

Speaking on the issue with LEADERSHIP in Calabar, Effiong expressed worry over the level of destruction /looting of ITF office by hoodlums who high-jacked the #End SARS describing the attack on the entire office as an act of wickedness which should be condemn in totality.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I do not know why the guys decided to loot and set the office on fire after looting the office. If someone should asked me on the reason why the office was set ablaze, I don’t think I would have an answer to the question, the monarch said.

Effiong who claimed to be a monarch of Anang people residing in Ekimkai community Akparabong, Ikom LGA of Cross River State lamented how his son Mike, and his neighbor’s son Jacob who undergoing training in alumaco (building roofing) and wielding have nowhere to go to in the morning due to the destruction of ITF office.

“My son had already completed the training and waiting to be empowered by management of ITF where had promised them starter-pack immediately the office commences work after COVID-19 break.

“Am shocked with level of destruction of Calabar area office! How could the attackers resort to set fire on the entire facility after looting the office? Cletus asked.

“The frustration is too much! The entire place was raided with impugnity leaving the premises as a shadow of itself.

ITF staff who spoke in anonymity with our correspondent in Calabar lamented the level of losses incurred by the area office after the looters struck.

Upon visitation to the office by our correspondent in company of one Mr. Paul who refused to mention his surname but however conducted our correspondent round the training facility, stated that he has no right to speak to the media stressing that he is not the ITF spokesman.

Items destroyed includes audio-visual studio, cerato porch car(bunt down), power generating sets, library, farm demonstration sites, poultry farm, area manager/ head of finance office,head of training office/ training room and host of others.

Paul who decried that the level destruction in ITF Calabar area office appealed to the federal Government to come to their aide so that the entire training facility can be rebuilt to tackle unemployment.

He speculated that at least about N300million would be need to rebuilt the area office.