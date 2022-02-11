The opening of bank accounts for 5,000 registered pregnant women has stalled the take-off of the N5,000 monthly Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) in Jigawa State.

The state deputy governor Malam Umar Namadi revealed this while fielding questions from newsmen on the delay of the implementation of the programme.

He said the state government has captured the programme in 2021 and 2022 budgets but the process of opening account for the beneficiaries met with challenges.

Namadi explained that the programme was initiated by the state government aimed at encouraging rural women to attend antenatal, postnatal and hospital delivery.

He said the monthly stipend is also expected to assist the beneficiaries to buy required food to enhance their nutrition and that of their children to avoid falling into malnutrition problems.

The deputy governor also revealed that, out of the 5,000 the state has succeeded in opening account for 3,800 and it has resolved to commence the payment from this month.

