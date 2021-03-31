By Kunle Olasanmi, Igho Oyoyo and Ejike Ejike, Abuja

There was outrage and pandemonium at an Abuja shopping mall after the chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT), Danladi Umar, and his driver brutalised a security guard at Banex plaza at Wuse 2 in Abuja on Monday.

The CCT chairman, Umar, was seen in a viral video assaulting the security man. Many of the eyewitnesses condemned the assault and called for justice

The incident has caused outrage as to why the head of Code of Conduct Tribunal, a court judge, who adjudicates matters concerning the conduct of public servants, could not conduct himself in proper manner but resorted to taking the law into his hands.

In the video, Umar was seen speaking angrily, scolding and shouting at the security man. He quickly followed up with barrage of blows on the youngman and violently kicked him before he was restrained by the crowd, including some policemen attached to him.

He was then forced into his vehicle by the policemen. The action, however, did not go well with the onlookers who felt Umar mistreated the security guard.

They suddenly became aggressive and started hurling stones at vehicles in the CCT chairman’s convoy, smashing their windscreens and windows.

Meanwhile, Mr Umar has admitted slapping the security man at Banex plaza, Wuse 2, Abuja, saying the man provoked him. He however said he never ordered the arrest of any person at the scene of the incident.

The management of Banex Group has vowed to sue the CCT chairman for assault. According to them, the case would be pursued to a logical conclusion.

Mr Umar, who spoke through the spokesperson of the tribunal, Mal Ibraheem Alhassan, said the young security man had threatened to deal with the CCT boss, pointing a finger at his face.

Alhassan said, ”Mr Chairman has been making purchases at Banex plaza in the last 18 years. He did not start going there yesterday.

“He usually makes purchases and fixes his phone at Banex plaza. Some of the security guys know him. I think this particular one is new on the job. He parked directly opposite the store he wanted to transact business.

“He felt the young security man must have reserved the space where he parked for someone else. The boy threatened to deal with him and pointed his finger directly at his face. The chairman slapped him out of emotion and the security man hit him with an iron in his hand. As we speak, he had suffered dislocation in his hand.

”He never ordered the arrest of anyone at the scene. The few policemen at the scene of the incident called for reinforcement from Maitama police station when the situation was getting out of hand,” Alhassan said.

The external legal adviser of Banex Group, Ihensekhien Samuel Junior, who spoke to LEADERSHIP described the action of Mr Umar as unbecoming.

He said: ”I’m the external legal adviser to Banex Group. When the incident happened yesterday (Monday), the management of Banex Group sent for me and when I came, I met an uproar at the plaza and I asked what happened and I was told that a security guard, Clement Sagwa, employed by one of the companies operating in Banex plaza, was assaulted by a certain Danladi Umar.

”Some eyewitness brought videos and other pieces of evidence of the atrocious and calamitous assault on the security guard. I saw him after further enquiry in the midst of security agents. I trained in law and I saw some kind of misbehaviour on the part of the said Umar and knowing him as the judge of the Code of Conduct, I least expected that from a man of that status,” Mr Junior said.

”He was a professional colleague before he became the chairman of the Code of Conduct. He should have exercised a little bit of caution, knowing the kind of person he is and the office he occupies.

”Clement Sagwa gave me the go-ahead to take the matter up to the highest level. He said when the CCT chairman came, he asked him to park well and the next thing was a slap from him, without even listening to any explanation from him.

”He said he could not even understand why the CCT chairman had to behave that way. People were around him who were also assaulting and brutalising this boy. Even when he was being held back, he was seen in the video charging at the boy. One person has been arrested and taken away, but as we speak, his whereabouts cannot be ascertained,” the lawyer added.

Some eyewitnesses have called for justice to be carried out in the matter.

Emeke Orji, one of the traders at Banex plaza who witnessed the incident, said that the security man was trying to perform his duty by directing the driver to the right place to park when the the crisis started.

“At about 1pm to 1.30pm on Monday afternoon, we were at Banex plaza doing our usual daily business when we saw a black jeep drive into the compound of the plaza with speed. The driver almost knocked down a pregnant woman standing close to a car parked in one of the parking spaces.

“The driver of the jeep did not park properly, so the private security guard then approached him to park properly, not knowing who the occupant of the jeep was. Then other people at the plaza were complaining about how the driver drove into the plaza recklessly without considering the safety of bystanders or people walking about in the compound.

“When the security man wanted to direct the driver to the right place to park, that was when a light complexioned man wearing a grey suit came out of the vehicle and went straight to the security man. Without asking any question, he gave him a very hot slap; mind you, nobody had any idea who the man was then,” he said.

According to Orji, that was when Umar’s driver rushed out of the jeep and started punching the security man, asking who he was to obstruct the parking of his boss’ vehicle.

“Both of them continued beating the security guard for no reason. As they were beating the security guard, the driver then lifted the security guard and slammed him on the bare ground. Then nobody was recording the episode, because they did not know the identity of the man, that he was Danladi Umar, Code of Conduct Tribunal chairman.

“I rushed down to confront them so that they could stop beating the security man, I told them that the security personnel was in uniform, that if he had done something wrong, the best thing to do was to report to his superior or report to the police at Banex, not the other way round of combined beating that they were meteing out on him.”

Another trader, Francis Udo, who corroborated the story, said he saw when the man rushed out of his jeep, went straight to the back door, and removed a long black metal, with the length of about one foot, and wanted to use it to hit the security man.

He said he had to hold Umar’s hand and pleaded with him not to do it,otherwise people would not allow him to go scot-free

“When I saw that the whole thing was getting out of hand, that was when I told one of the security personnel to go and call the Banex policemen. The he was dragging the black metal with me, that he wanted to use it to hit the security man. I said I will not allow him, that if he wanted to continue beating up the helpless security man, he should do it with his hands, not with iron.

“Later, when the policemen came to the scene, what we expected was that all of them would be taken to the police stand to settle the issue, but the reverse was the case; the police initially started asking questions, and before we knew it the policemen stood at attention and saluted the man in suit. That was when we knew that he wasn’t a small person in the society and that was why he was acting brutally with impunity without remorse.

“He told the police that his DSS and Police personnel were on their way to Banex, that the policemen should wait for them to come. Then when he was talking to the policemen he started pointing at me, so I went to meet him to know my offence, because he said he was going to deal with me. The policemen then asked him my offence, and he replied that I held the iron he wanted to use to hit the security man.

“That was when I told them that if I had not held the iron, he would have used it to hit the security man and he may die. At this point I still had not known that he was Danladi Umar.”

Also, another trader who preferred to be addressed simply as Hassan, said the CCT chairman then said that he was going to imprison the security man for 50 years, that nobody could save him, that he had sent many people to prison, including his colleague. That even God cannot save them out of the prison, except death.

“That was when I removed my slippers from my feet and told him that if what he did and he said he was right, and he still wants to send the innocent man to 50 years years imprisonment, despite that he was brutally beaten up by him and his driver, that he wants to deal with me, I told him that I am only afraid of God and no man.

“Already the security man was bleeding from his mouth, because of the kick the man in the suit gave to him. The policemen started pleading with him to take things easy. One thing I noticed in his driver was that his tongue was very blue and saliva was around his mouth and his eyes were reddish, which indicated that he must have been on drugs.

“After about 15 minites they went to a shop upstairs, later we saw some men in suits, some policemen and three men in kaftan, all of them were armed with guns. They went up and came down to were the incident took place. That was when somebody then told us that the man was Danladi Umar, Code of Conduct Tribunal chairman. The security man was later taken away,” he said.

Hassan further said that there was a trader called Onyinke who was also beaten by Umar’s security personnel because he picked up Umar’s phone that fell when they was beating up the security man, and wanted to return the phone to him.

“When Onyinke wanted to return the phone, the CCT boss told his security personnel of arrest him, that he was amongst the people insulting him. Onyinke then ran away. But he was later caught by him at about 7pm in the evening, beaten up mercilessly and stripped stark naked in front of Banex plaza.

“Later he was taken away by Umar and his security personnel in a taxi. Our fear now is that we do not know where Onyinke has been taken to and what has been done to him. The security man is in the hospital for treatment presently. We need the public to help us to save innocent and helpless people like us from the hands of power drunk government officials,” he concluded.

We Have No Record Of CCT Chair, Security Guard Incident- Police

The Nigeria Police said there was no report or arrest made concerning the viral video of alleged altercation between the chairman of Code of Conduct Tribunal and a security guard at Banex plaza.

When LEADERSHIP sought to know the actions taken by the police at the FCT command, the police spokesman, ASP Yusuf Miriam confirmed that the case had not been reported at the command and LEADERSHIP to a police station at Wise, where the officers in charge also claimed not to be aware of the case.

A Bauchi State-born former magistrate, Umar was appointed CCT chairman in 2011.