A leading sportswear company in the country, CONE SPORTS, has reached agreement with the organisers of the Unity Preseason Tournament (Unity Cup) to be the official kit partners of the tournament. The tournament is scheduled to hold in Abuja from October 30 to November. 5, 2021.

Revealing this in Abuja at the weekend, the coordinator of the tournament, Patrick Ngwaogu, expressed happiness on the milestone achieved in the agreement.

According to him, the company has agreed to kit the two finalists, officials of the teams, organising officials and provide the match balls.

He was full of praise for the Chief Executive officer of Cone Sports, Mr. Cletus Okojie, for his commitment to the development of sports in the country.

Ngwaogu, who was the immediate past first vice chairman of FCT Football Association, also revealed that the organisers have reached agreement with some hoteliers in the capital city to provide accommodation to the teams at a subsidized rate. He said the broadcast partners of the tournament will also be revealed within the week.

Teams participating in the tournament are Plateau United, Nasarawa United, Lobi Stars, Kwara United, and Niger Tornadoes. The NNL clubs will include ABS, Kogi United, EFCC FC, NAF FC and FRSC FC.