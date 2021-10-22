The emir of Keffi, Dr Shehu Chindo, has said that conflict entrepreneurs benefitting from the farmers-herders crisis would soon be out of business.

He said because the Tiv and Fulani are created by God, they are inseparable and will soon overcome their challenges.

Chindo spoke when he led a delegation of Nasarawa State traditional rulers on behalf of the state government on a condolence visit to Governor Samuel Ortom and for attending his coronation. He prayed to God to guide the governor throughout his administration.

He said, “The Nasarawa State Traditional Council condoles the governor and the entire Benue State Traditional Council over the ‘hunting expedition’ embarked upon by the Ochi’Doma, Elias Ikoyi Obekpa.”

In his response, Governor Ortom asked the indigenous Fulani to speak out against the invasion of Nigerian communities by their kinsmen from other countries.

The governor said the Tiv people and Fulani and other Nigerians had lived together peacefully until foreign Fulani moved into the country unchecked to cause the current violence in the country.

On the anti-open grazing law, Governor Ortom said it is a win-win for herders and farmers as it prohibits open grazing and cattle rustling, stressing that the law does not spare any offender from prosecution, including natives.

The governor expressed appreciation for the visit, stressing that as brothers, it was incumbent on them to sympathise or rejoice with one another when the time permits, which was the reason he attended the coronation of the emir.

He acknowledged his Nasarawa State counterpart, Engineer Abdullahi Sule for his efforts to ensure peace between people of the two states, saying the traditional institution also has a great role to play in that regard.