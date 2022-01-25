A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and six other lawyers have been indicted by an investigative panel of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for the role they played in a series of conflicting court orders that were given in 2021.

The president of the association, Olumide Apata, at a press conference in Abuja, yesterday, said the National Executive Council of the association had recommended that all the lawyers involved in the cases that led to conflicting ex parte orders by different divisions of the high courts across Nigeria, be sanctioned by the Legal Practitioners’ Disciplinary Committee (LPDC).

He said, “Petitions are being drafted against seven lawyers including a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) concerning the conflicting court orders that were issued last year,” the NBA president told journalists, yesterday.

“They will face the LPDC for their various roles over the issue,” Mr Apata added without mentioning the names of the indicted legal practitioners.

The NBA president explained that the Justice Sector Summit, billed for Tuesday in Abuja, would examine issues of appointment of judges, funding and delay in adjudication of cases.

Meanwhile, the speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila and the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) yesterday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)) on law reform. The leadership of NBA was led by its national president, Olumide Akpata.

Gbajabimila who underscored importance of collaboration between public institutions and the private sector said the partnerships are bound to promote good governance and sustainable development.

Gbajabiamila added that the collaboration between the two bodies since the inception of the 9th House has witnessed positive results in the passage of some critical laws in the country.

He said, “This is basically the formalization of something that’s already working. The signing of the MoU may seem symbolic, but I see it beyond that. I see it as a way of deepening our democracy and developing the country, which we all so passionately love.

“Contrary to what a lot of people think, I always believe that governance is about collaboration; it’s about everybody. It’s not about politicians alone, it’s about everybody, so we’ve got to maximize our efforts and potential to bold, bigger and better things for this country.

“For me, this is a critical collaboration between two very important sectors. This is a public-private partnership between the legislature and the NBA.

“I’m glad that law reform is a core mandate of the NBA, and for us too, law reform is part of our core mandate. When we repeal laws and amend laws, we are reforming laws. It’s gratifying to know that we actually have a shared mandate, but what we do with that shared mandate is what will determine how far we can take this”.

The speaker commended the leadership of the association for what it has been doing for the profession while emphasizing the commitment, speed and diligence with which it worked and collaborated with the House on police and electoral law reforms, among others.

“I don’t think there’s been a time that the legislature and NBA have worked so seamlessly together towards making Nigeria a better place”, he noted.

Earlier in his remarks, the NBA president, Akpata, appreciated the speaker and the House for being most accommodating with regards to collaboration and harped on the potential of making progress together.

Akpata said that the NBA is desirous of working with the legislature to ensure good governance and noted that law associations are part of the legislative process in some countries.

He added that the signing of the MoU was to remedy the past situation where the NBA seemed not to be keen on working with the legislature.

He recalled the signing into law of the Police Service Commission law as a result of the collaboration between the House and NBA following the 2020 #EndSARS protests, saying that it showed what collaboration of this nature can achieve.

He solicited the speaker’s assistance on the Legal Practitioners’ Bill that is before the two chambers of the National Assembly.

He also commended the speaker and the House for the office space given to the NBA within the National Assembly complex.

The special adviser to the speaker on policy and strategy, Dubem Moghalu, had earlier explained that the MoU was to formalise the ongoing operation between the Office of the Speaker and the NBA particularly on the issue of law reforms.