The protracted leadership crisis rocking the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) took a new dimension yesterday with the emergence of two presidents for the game of slam and dunk federation at elections held in Abuja and Benin City respectively.

Founder, Mark Mentors and Mark D Ball, Igoche Mark, who is the prefer choice of the players, coaches, club owners, state chairmen and other stakeholders alike was elected as NBBF President at the Congress held in Abuja in line with Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports directives with Osita Okechukwu as vice president.

Barely few hours later, former president of the Federation, Engr Musa Kida, who has been having running battles with members of the immediate past board and players of the Nigeria’s senior women basketball team, D’Tigress, was re-elected at the Congress he called in Benin with Babatunde Ogunade also reelected as his vice president.

For over four years, peace has eluded Nigeria’s basketball following 2017 parallel elections in Kano and Abuja that produced Tijjani Umar and Musa Kida as New Presidents respectively.

Mark polled 11 votes at the NBBF Elective Congress held inside the package A of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja to emerge as NBBF president, while a report from Benin claimed Kida polled 37 votes.

In his acceptance speech, shortly after being sworn in as the new NBBF president, Mark said he is happy that the stakeholders overwhelmingly rejected the attempt to impose a leader on them. He appealed to all concerned stakeholders to unite and build the game, saying it is a new dawn for basketball in Nigeria.

“For me, it is exciting because for the first time, stakeholders came together to take the bull by the horn and resisted every attempt of imposition.

“This is time to build the game of basketball. I want us all to come together and join in building basketball,” Mark started.

Kida on his part, thanked the delegates for the confidence reposed in him which he said is a challenge to do more after a successful first term in office.

“I thank you for the confidence reposed in me by your vote and my acceptance to continue to serve, I am in no doubt that the task ahead will be simple. However, no task is insurmountable if we put our minds to it and forge ahead together.”

He called on all stakeholders to join hands with the new NBBF board to move the game to greater heights.